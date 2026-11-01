Can you hail a photographer like an Uber? Cardiff startup targets the “last-minute” creative crunch
The founder of FrameGo, a new application that enables last-minute bookings for creative gigs, says his platform will “bridge the gap” between visual storytellers and businesses needing on-demand creative work
A Cardiff-based startup has launched an on-demand marketplace aiming to eliminate what its founder called the “friction, lengthy questionnaires, and weeks-long delays” typical of hiring freelance videographers and photographers.
Founder Rahim Bah conceived the idea for FrameGo after struggling to find a videographer on short notice for an Edinburgh investor pitch, ultimately spending £1,000 (approximately $1,300/AU$1,900) to fly a creator from Cardiff, UK.
“I thought to myself, why is it easier to book a taxi than it is to book a videographer or photographer, right?” he said.
Bah explained that an internal FrameGo survey of around 300 UK businesses revealed that 85% wanted “on-demand” booking options, while freelance creators cited prohibitive self-marketing costs as their biggest hurdle.
“I realized there's a gap between videographers/photographers and businesses, so FrameGo became that bridge,” he said.
According to Bah, the platform is essentially an “Uber for storytellers,” allowing clients to search for local creators by niche, review portfolios, and book for either a set date or immediately.
For immediate requests, Bah said creatives have five minutes to accept before the request disappears. “We used to do 60 seconds, but 60 is way too short,” he said.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
To prevent “burnout and scheduling clashes,” Bah said the app automatically makes storytellers invisible for 45 minutes during active shoots, followed by a mandatory 60-to-90-minute travel buffer.
On tackling what Bah called gig-economy “unreliability,” the founder said clients face 100% cancellation charges within 24–72 hours of a scheduled shoot.
If a videographer cancels, according to the founder, FrameGo dispatches an equivalent substitute, deducting any rate disparity from the original creator's future bookings.
“If they [clients] are struggling to get someone, we have storytellers that are lined up for bookings like that in each and every big city,” said Bah.
While on-demand convenience particularly appeals to smaller businesses needing visual media assets quickly, the challenge remains whether spontaneous, app-based dispatching can consistently deliver the detailed pre-production and bespoke aesthetic that high-end visual production demands.
“We believe that quality is the most important, especially for content creators or businesses,” said Bah, adding that the platform aims to promote the right creatives to serve clients.
You might also like…
Here’s our pick of the best cameras for filmmaking and our roundup of the best hybrid cameras for shooting stills and video.
I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.