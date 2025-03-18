How ironic: Camera-clad self-driving cars can be fooled by photographs

Cameras are a key piece of the technology used in self-driving cars and human-driven cars with features like auto braking – but just how hard is it to fool a camera-clad car? Ironically enough, self-driving car cameras can be fooled by photographs themselves, as YouTube and engineer Mark Rober demonstrated in a crash test inspired by the cartoon antics of Wile E Coyottee.

In the crash test, Rober creates a series of tests designed to determine what a self-driving car can and cannot see, putting a Li-DAR based car against one that uses cameras to power the self-driving features. The series of tests that included everything from fog to bright headlights culminated in a test inspired by Wile E Coyote himself: Will a self-driving car crash into a wall if a picture of the road is printed on it?

Here’s what happened when the Li-DAR and camera self-driving cars come to a photograph of a road stretched across the road:

Can You Fool A Self Driving Car? - YouTube Watch On

The likelihood of such a photograph being placed over the road in a real life situation is slim to none, but the crash test illustrated important differences in self-driving cars that use cameras rather than LiDAR. The LiDAR technology sends out pulses of light to measure distance rather than using cameras as “eyes” on the road.

Wile E Coyote may be a fictional scenario, but in Rober’s tests, the LiDAR-based car also passed the fog and heavy rain tests that the camera-based car did not. The LiDAR was able to detect the wall as a wall, ignoring the picture printed on it, but also saw through the fog and rain better

In the first half of the video, Rober used LiDar to map out the in-the-dark Disney World ride Space Mountain, so in addition to making safer cars, LiDAR can apparently also be used to take away some of the magic and mystery of Disney.

