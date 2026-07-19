Where to buy the Yashica Tank: Get the trendy new compact from this historic name

The Yashica Tank is one of the more intriguing affordable compact cameras to arrive this year, combining playful retro styling with the simple shooting experience that has helped make small digital cameras fashionable again.

This point-and-shoot camera is not designed to compete with advanced mirrorless systems or premium fixed-lens compacts, but instead offers an accessible way to capture everyday photographs, vacations, nights out, selfies and social media content.

Priced at just $99.99, the Yashica Tank sits firmly at the budget end of the compact market. That makes it an appealing option for younger photographers, beginners or anyone who wants a dedicated camera without spending several hundred dollars.

Its colorful appearance also helps it stand apart from the many plain black cameras already available, with finishes including black, brown, sky blue and pink marshmallow.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Where to buy the Yashica Tank?

For shoppers wondering where to buy the Yashica Tank, the answer is currently very simple: B&H Photo is the only confirmed American retailer listing the camera.

At the time of writing, the Yashica Tank does not appear to be available from Adorama, Walmart or Best Buy, making B&H the only place in the United States where customers can currently place an order.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

B&H has listed the Yashica Tank for $99.99 in several color options, although availability may initially be limited while stock arrives. As one of the largest specialist photography stores in the US, B&H is a reassuring place to order, particularly for customers who value customer service, clear returns info and support from a recognized camera retailer.

Adorama would normally be another obvious place to check for a new release, but it does not currently appear to have a confirmed listing for the Yashica Tank. The retailer frequently carries newly launched cameras and accessories, so this could change as Yashica expands distribution across the US. For now, however, customers hoping to secure the camera should look to B&H instead.

The same applies to Walmart and Best Buy. Both retailers sell a wide range of compacts, instant cameras, action cameras and beginner-friendly photography products, but neither currently appears to offer the Yashica Tank.

Listings may begin appearing as availability improves, although buyers should be careful with any future Walmart marketplace listings and confirm whether the camera is being sold directly by Walmart or through a third-party seller.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The Yashica Tank features a 12MP CMOS sensor paired with a fixed f/1.8 lens, along with an 8x digital zoom and a built-in flash for shooting in darker conditions. It has a 3-inch display that flips up 180°, making it particularly useful for selfies, videos and group photos where you want to check the composition before taking the shot.

Video can be recorded at up to 4K 30p, while USB-C charging makes the camera easy to power using the same chargers many people already carry for their phones and tablets. There are also 11 built-in creative filters for giving photos and videos a more distinctive appearance without needing post-production. Files are stored on a microSD card, with capacities of up to 256GB supported.

It is worth remembering that the Yashica Tank is primarily intended to be an inexpensive and enjoyable camera rather than a serious professional tool. Its digital zoom will not deliver the same quality as a true optical zoom lens, while its small sensor is unlikely to match the results produced by larger and more expensive cameras. However, that simplicity is also an important part of its appeal.

The Yashica Tank is compact, colorful, easy to operate and affordable enough to carry around without constantly worrying about damaging an expensive piece of equipment. It could be particularly appealing as a vacation camera, a first camera for a younger photographer or a fun alternative for anyone who wants to take fewer photographs on a phone.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

For the moment, B&H is not simply the most straightforward place to buy the Yashica Tank in the United States; it is the only confirmed US retailer carrying it. Adorama, Walmart, and Best Buy may add the camera in the future, but anyone hoping to order one now will need to head to B&H.

With its $99.99 price, colorful styling, flip-up screen, 4K video and uncomplicated approach to photography, the Yashica Tank has plenty of personality. It may not be the most technically advanced compact camera available, but it promises an enjoyable shooting experience at a price that makes it easy to pick up and have some fun.

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