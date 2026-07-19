Some photobooks age like milk. Cape Light by Joel Meyerowitz has aged like the Cape Cod light it depicts. Patient, unhurried and somehow better with time.

Now Aperture has announced a fresh hardcover edition of this 1978 classic, remastering the same 40 images that rewired what color photography was allowed to be.

Its success surprised some because, at the time, its subject matter didn't seem like the stuff of a landmark book: a local grocery store at dusk, an approaching storm over an empty beach, the view through a bedroom window.

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Meyerowitz spent his summers on Cape Cod photographing motels, parked wagons, telephone boxes and washing lines with the same reverence other photographers reserved for cathedrals. In doing so, he made a case that color could carry as much weight as black-and-white ever had.

Joel Meyerowitz, Red Interior, Provincetown, 1977 (Image credit: © Joel Meyerowitz, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery)

Joel Meyerowitz,Provincetown, 1977 (Image credit: © Joel Meyerowitz, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery)

It's easy to forget, looking at these gentle sun-bleached frames now, how radical they once seemed.

When Cape Light first landed, color photography was still fighting for a seat at the table that monochrome had occupied for decades. The art world treated it purely as a commercial medium, fit for adverts and family snaps maybe, but galleries? Never.

Meyerowitz, alongside contemporaries like William Eggleston, helped dismantle that snobbery, and Cape Light was one of the arguments that won the case.

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Its influence still shows up everywhere today, from Instagram's love of dusk light to the entire genre of quiet American road photography that followed in its wake.

Now 87 and based in London, Meyerowitz has published 58 books across a career that's picked up two Guggenheim fellowships and the Deutscher Fotobuchpreis along the way, so he's hardly short of attention.

But Cape Light remains the one people reach for first; the book that first made a convincing case for stillness, at a time when photography was chasing decisive moments.

Roseville Cottages, Truro, Massachusetts, 1976 (Image credit: © Joel Meyerowitz, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery)

Making color respectable

By the way, this new version is no mere facsimile. Aperture has remastered the original images for the reissue, keeping Carl Zahn's original design, and the hardcover runs to 112 pages with 40 four-color plates.

Alongside the book, Meyerowitz has selected three images from his private archive for limited-edition 5x7-inch prints, available directly through Aperture until July 21 at $130 (around £96 / AU$187) each, or bundled with the book for $360 (£267 / AU$515).

That might seem a tidy bit of commerce dressed up as generosity, but let's be fair: reissues like this help fund the sort of publishing program that keeps books like this in print.

The key lesson

Whether you're shooting on the Cape or your own local seafront, the real value here isn't nostalgia, it's technique.

Meyerowitz worked with an 8x10 view camera for much of this series, which forces a kind of discipline that's helpful regardless of what's in your bag: slow down, wait for the light to do the work, and resist the urge to fill the frame with incident.

Half the pictures in Cape Light contain almost nothing happening, and that's exactly why they hold up.

Provincetown, Massachusetts, 1977 (Image credit: © Joel Meyerowitz, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery)

Pool, Storm, Provincetown, Massachusetts, 1976 (Image credit: © Joel Meyerowitz, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery)

There's a lesson, too, in subject matter. Meyerowitz didn't need drama. A parked station wagon outside a shingled cottage, or a phone box glowing at dusk, was enough when the light was doing its job.

Five decades on, that's still the hardest trick in photography to pull off convincingly. And perhaps that's the reason this book keeps getting reissued, to fresh acclaim from successive generations.

Joel Meyerowitz: Cape Light (50th Anniversary Edition) is published by Aperture on July 28 2026 for $60 / £45 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

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