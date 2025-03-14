What could be better than a Yashica City 100 and City 200? A City 300, of course!

Yashica's City range of compact cameras has proved to be extremely popular with Generation Z photographers looking for a step up from using their phones to take pictures. Dinky and lightweight, but packing powerful optical zoom lenses, they are fully featured cameras that belie their tiny form factors.

And according to Yashica's teaser campaign, the two existing cameras are about to be joined by a third model. The Yashica City 100 has a 3x zoom range and the Yashica City 200 has a huge 10x range, so what could the Yashica City 300 add to the line?

Aside from the dark teaser image that Yashica has released, the company is giving precious little away. The only mention of the new model on the Yashica website states: "Now, are you ready to experience a professional-grade sensor and cutting-edge imaging technology, the first of its kind on a digital camera in the world? Stay tuned for City 300."

Could the Yashica City 300 add optical stabilization to the dinky line of compact cameras? (Image credit: Yashica)

The City 100 and City 200 are built around 13-megapixel 4:3 ratio Sony 1/3.06in sensors, and this suggests that we should see an upgrade to a more advanced imaging chip in the new camera. But exactly what "professional-grade" and "cutting-edge imaging technology" really means remains a mystery.

There is another clue: while the image shows little detail, the letters 'OS' can be seen, etched into the top right of the camera face. My bet is that this denotes that the camera has an optically stabilized sensor, which should give crisper, clearer shots when shooting at slow shutter speeds, such as in low light.

We will be bringing you reviews of the City 100 and City 200 (and eventually the City 300) just as soon as we can get them into our lab for testing.

I managed to have a play with the Yashica City 100 at the Photography & Video Show in London, and was blown away with just how teeny it is in the hand. You can read my hands-on report here, and learn more about both existing cameras in my earlier report.