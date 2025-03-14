What could be better than a Yashica City 100 and City 200? A City 300, of course!
Yashica's City range of small but beautifully formed zoom lens compacts are being snapped up by Gen Z snappers, and now Yashica is teasing a new City 300 model…
Yashica's City range of compact cameras has proved to be extremely popular with Generation Z photographers looking for a step up from using their phones to take pictures. Dinky and lightweight, but packing powerful optical zoom lenses, they are fully featured cameras that belie their tiny form factors.
And according to Yashica's teaser campaign, the two existing cameras are about to be joined by a third model. The Yashica City 100 has a 3x zoom range and the Yashica City 200 has a huge 10x range, so what could the Yashica City 300 add to the line?
Aside from the dark teaser image that Yashica has released, the company is giving precious little away. The only mention of the new model on the Yashica website states: "Now, are you ready to experience a professional-grade sensor and cutting-edge imaging technology, the first of its kind on a digital camera in the world? Stay tuned for City 300."
The City 100 and City 200 are built around 13-megapixel 4:3 ratio Sony 1/3.06in sensors, and this suggests that we should see an upgrade to a more advanced imaging chip in the new camera. But exactly what "professional-grade" and "cutting-edge imaging technology" really means remains a mystery.
There is another clue: while the image shows little detail, the letters 'OS' can be seen, etched into the top right of the camera face. My bet is that this denotes that the camera has an optically stabilized sensor, which should give crisper, clearer shots when shooting at slow shutter speeds, such as in low light.
We will be bringing you reviews of the City 100 and City 200 (and eventually the City 300) just as soon as we can get them into our lab for testing.
I managed to have a play with the Yashica City 100 at the Photography & Video Show in London, and was blown away with just how teeny it is in the hand. You can read my hands-on report here, and learn more about both existing cameras in my earlier report.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.