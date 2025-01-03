Yashica launches new City compact range: little cameras with big zooms

The Yashica City 100 offers a 3x zoom, while the Yashica City 200 has a 10x zoom, and both are available in black or white

Vintage camera manufacturer Yashica has announced a pair of new digital cameras to be available in early 2025. The cheap-and-cheerful compacts both have integrated optical zoom lenses and offer full autofocus capabilities. They should capitalize on the resurgence of digital compact cameras, particularly popular among Gen Z trendsetters who have adopted a love of all things retro and are looking for a 'real' camera rather than one of the best camera phones.

The prime difference between the two cameras is that the Yashica City 100 has a 3x optical zoom while the Yashica City 200 offers a gargantuan 10x optical zoom, handy for getting really close to faraway subjects.

Both cameras are built around a 13-megapixel sensor delivering 4:3 ratio images, and in addition to capturing stills are capable of recording 4K video at 60p, complete with sound thanks to built-in microphones. Autofocus abilities include subject detection for easy focusing on friends' faces. There are a variety of scene modes and built-in filter effects on offer. The ISO range is between 100-3200 for low-light shooting, and both cameras have a built-in flash for when things get really dark. There is a choice of a black or white body for both cameras.

We currently only have UK pricing but US and Australian prices are to follow. The Yashica City 100 is set to retail for £219.99 and will be available at the end of February, while the Yashica City 200 is due in March and is set to cost £259.99.

The City range joins several existing Yashica models, including the MF-1 reusable analog film camera (Image credit: Yashica)

Since its heyday as a camera pioneer, Yashica has reinvented itself as a brand that is increasingly popular with a younger audience, producing a range of affordable and portable analog and digital cameras that are perfect for events, concerts, parties, and holidays.

The City 100 and 200 join Yashica's existing range of cameras, which includes the Yashica MF-1 reusable film camera, as well as digital models such as the DigiPix, DigiMate, and DZ100 Hello Kitty – an officially licensed and easy-to-use camera aimed at younger children.