Eureka – I've found a Yashica! I predict big things for this little camera
Yashica City 100 seen for the first time at The Photography & Video Show – this cute compact is sure to be a hit with Gen Z snappers
There's been no shortage of compact cameras on display at The Photography & Video Show, but my favorite has to be the new Yashica City 100. A dinky little compact that is to be found tucked away on distributor Transcontinenta's stand (location C100).
The camera I got to play with was the white model, but it is also available in black, and I was surprised at just how light it was in the hand. It joins the ranks of cheap, fun cameras in demand by Gen Z snappers looking for a step up from smartphone photography, and who are behind the resurgence of compact cameras.
The Yashicha City 100 features a 3x optical zoom, activated with a twist-action switch around the lens barrel, houses a 13-megapixel 4:3 ratio sensor, and features a raft of shooting, scene and filter modes to provide an easy gateway into more creative photography.
The rear screen flips out for selfies, and subject detection effectively finds and focuses on faces. It has a built-in flash, ISO range of ISO100-3200, and can capture 4K video at 60p, in addition to its stills photography capabilities.
The Yashica City 100 is available to buy now for $209 / £219.99. It will be joined by the Yashica City 200 in a few weeks, which has a longer 10x optical zoom range and will cost $249 / £259.99. You can learn more about both cameras in my earlier report.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.