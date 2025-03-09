Eureka – I've found a Yashica! I predict big things for this little camera

There's been no shortage of compact cameras on display at The Photography & Video Show, but my favorite has to be the new Yashica City 100. A dinky little compact that is to be found tucked away on distributor Transcontinenta's stand (location C100).

The camera I got to play with was the white model, but it is also available in black, and I was surprised at just how light it was in the hand. It joins the ranks of cheap, fun cameras in demand by Gen Z snappers looking for a step up from smartphone photography, and who are behind the resurgence of compact cameras.

The camera has a flip-out screen for selfies, and lots of film simulation modes to aid creativity (Image credit: Future)

The Yashicha City 100 features a 3x optical zoom, activated with a twist-action switch around the lens barrel, houses a 13-megapixel 4:3 ratio sensor, and features a raft of shooting, scene and filter modes to provide an easy gateway into more creative photography.

The rear screen flips out for selfies, and subject detection effectively finds and focuses on faces. It has a built-in flash, ISO range of ISO100-3200, and can capture 4K video at 60p, in addition to its stills photography capabilities.

The Yashica City 100 is available to buy now for $209 / £219.99. It will be joined by the Yashica City 200 in a few weeks, which has a longer 10x optical zoom range and will cost $249 / £259.99. You can learn more about both cameras in my earlier report.