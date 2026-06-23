This is the perfect point-and-shoot to get started in photography – and now it's even cheaper for Prime Day

I'd never recommend a budget compact camera to a serious photographer who already knows they're all in, regardless of their experience. But when it comes to people who are curious about the craft but not sure if they want to drop at least a few hundred bucks on gear, then these models are ideal.

One compact camera in particular that surprised me recently with its simplicity but also how enjoyable it was to use is the Kodak Pixpro FZ55. This nifty point-and-shoot has to be one of the easiest digital cameras to use ever produced and, for the affordable price, the image quality isn't too shabby. And, even better, the FZ55 is now on sale for just $139.99.

If you're just dabbling with photography, then you'll love that the FZ55 has minimal settings to navigate. You can let the camera do all the work in auto mode and it's quite literally two clicks to switch to manual mode, which I recommend. In fact, it took me no longer than 10 minutes to figure out the Pixpro FZ55 setting without having to read the manual.

A particular feature I like is the panorama mode – which was unexpected in a camera so cheap – and all images are captured at a respectable 16MP of resolution thanks to the CMOS sensor.

Of course, there are things about the Pixpro FZ55 that I wasn't the biggest fan of, the main one being the somewhat unreliable histogram. If you don't know what a histogram is, it's the graph on the camera LCD that shows how bright your image is.

(Image credit: Alan Palazon / Digital Camera World)

Compared to more expensive cameras, this Pixpro feature wasn't the best, resulting in some over-exposed images. However, I was testing the camera from the standpoint of a serious photographer and it's not a major issue if you're wetting your toes.

So, if you're in the market for a more serious setup, then you should gravitate towards an APS-C camera or a mirrorless, or even a DSLR. But if you're not sure if photography is for you, and want to figure this out with a cheap, simple model, then the Pixpro FZ55 is a solid option.

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