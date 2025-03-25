This cool compact camera can be used underwater – and you won't believe the price!

K&F Concept is an accessory brand that we know well - but up until know it has beed for photographic add-ons such as filters. But now the Chinese company is launching an extremely interesting-looking compact camera…

With more and more companies jumping on the renewed rise in the sales of point-and-shoot cameras, K&F is literally making a splash with its launch - as its new camera is fully waterproof.

The autofocus camera we are told can be used at depths of up to 10m (33ft) - with front and rear LCD screens to aid use the of camera when in the pool or the surf.

Weighing 220g (0.5lb), the camera promises 48 megapixels stills and 4K video - using a 1/3.06in IMX258 sensor (the sort you might find in a modern mobile phone).

The K&F underwater camera is available in black or orange (Image credit: K&F)

The camera has fixed wide-angle lens - but offers you an 18x digital zoom, to crop into the image area electronically, if you are willing to sacrifice picture quality.

The rear 300k-pixel LCD measures 2.88in with 300k - with a smaller 1.44in, 128 x 128-pixel, screen at the front. A smile detection mode aids the use of the front screen for selfies.

There's a built-in fill light on the front - that can also be used as an emergency light - and the camera is powered by a 2500mAh rechargeable battery that

The camera can be bought direct from K&F's online store KentFaith.com - for $104.99 / £85.15 / AU$168, and comes with a 64GB microSD card.

