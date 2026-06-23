Save a massive £630.99 on the Canon R6 Mark II this Prime Day as it drops to £1,599

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II dual-battery bundle has dropped to just £1,599 in the Amazon Prime sale, down from £2,229.99 and saving you a massive £630.99 on one of Canon’s most capable full-frame mirrorless cameras.

For photographers looking to upgrade to a serious hybrid camera, this deal immediately demands attention. The EOS R6 Mark II combines a 24.2MP full-frame sensor with superb image quality, excellent low-light performance, and Canon’s highly dependable subject-detection autofocus.

Speed is one of the camera’s greatest strengths. It can shoot at up to 12 frames per second with its mechanical shutter or an impressive 40 frames per second with the electronic shutter, making it a brilliant option for wildlife, sports, action, and other fast-moving subjects.

The EOS R6 Mark II is equally impressive when it comes to video. It can record oversampled 4K footage at up to 60p, while its strong stabilization, responsive autofocus, and fully articulating touchscreen make it a highly versatile choice for filmmakers and content creators.

This particular bundle also includes a second battery, which is a genuinely useful addition for longer shoots, events, travel, and video recording. Rather than worrying about running out of power halfway through the day, you have a spare ready to go when the first battery reaches its limit.

At £1,599, this is an outstanding price for a camera that remains one of the strongest all-rounders in Canon’s mirrorless lineup. With a huge £630.99 saving exclusive for Prime Members, and an additional battery included, this is easily one of the most tempting Canon camera deals in the Amazon Prime sale.