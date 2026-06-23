Save a massive £630.99 on the Canon R6 Mark II this Prime Day as it drops to £1,599
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II crashes to £1,599 with a spare battery included
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II dual-battery bundle has dropped to just £1,599 in the Amazon Prime sale, down from £2,229.99 and saving you a massive £630.99 on one of Canon’s most capable full-frame mirrorless cameras.
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is a powerful full-frame mirrorless camera that combines fast autofocus, excellent low-light performance, rapid burst shooting, and strong 4K video capabilities for both photographers and filmmakers.
For photographers looking to upgrade to a serious hybrid camera, this deal immediately demands attention. The EOS R6 Mark II combines a 24.2MP full-frame sensor with superb image quality, excellent low-light performance, and Canon’s highly dependable subject-detection autofocus.
Speed is one of the camera’s greatest strengths. It can shoot at up to 12 frames per second with its mechanical shutter or an impressive 40 frames per second with the electronic shutter, making it a brilliant option for wildlife, sports, action, and other fast-moving subjects.
The EOS R6 Mark II is equally impressive when it comes to video. It can record oversampled 4K footage at up to 60p, while its strong stabilization, responsive autofocus, and fully articulating touchscreen make it a highly versatile choice for filmmakers and content creators.
This particular bundle also includes a second battery, which is a genuinely useful addition for longer shoots, events, travel, and video recording. Rather than worrying about running out of power halfway through the day, you have a spare ready to go when the first battery reaches its limit.
At £1,599, this is an outstanding price for a camera that remains one of the strongest all-rounders in Canon’s mirrorless lineup. With a huge £630.99 saving exclusive for Prime Members, and an additional battery included, this is easily one of the most tempting Canon camera deals in the Amazon Prime sale.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.