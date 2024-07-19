Ricoh to open a new creative space for its GR community

By
published

Ricoh to open a new GR Space in Tokyo to harness and inspire creativity amongst its community

Ricoh GR Space Tokyo
(Image credit: Ricoh)

Ricoh has announced a brand new GR Space as a communication space and a hub for direct customer contact. 

The first of its kind to open in Ricoh's homeland of Japan, the space will be located in Harajuku, Tokyo, scheduled to open its doors on Sunday, August 11, 2024. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles