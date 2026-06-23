How is it so cheap? The 8K Insta360 Ace Pro 2 bundle is now just £289, that's incredible!
An 8K action camera with two batteries for £289? This Prime deal is seriously tempting
The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Dual Battery Bundle has dropped to just £289 in the Amazon Prime sale, down from £345 and saving you a cool £56 on a powerful 8K action-camera package. However, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to unlock this impressive price.
The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Dual Battery Bundle combines high-quality 8K video, advanced stabilization, strong low-light performance, and an extra battery for longer action-packed shoots.
For anyone looking to capture high-quality footage while travelling, cycling, skiing, hiking, or simply recording everyday adventures, this is a deal that deserves attention. The Ace Pro 2 combines a compact and rugged design with detailed 8K video, strong image stabilisation, and the flexibility required for fast-moving action.
Low-light performance is another major strength. Action cameras have traditionally struggled once the light begins to fade, but the Ace Pro 2 is designed to produce cleaner, more detailed footage across a broader range of conditions, making it a versatile option for both daytime adventures and evening shoots.
Its flip-up screen also makes framing considerably easier, particularly when filming yourself or creating content for social media. Combined with intelligent shooting modes and straightforward controls, it offers a polished experience without forcing you to spend hours working through complicated settings.
This particular bundle includes a second battery, giving you more time to keep recording before needing to recharge. That is particularly useful for longer days outdoors, holidays, events, and any occasion where access to a power socket may be limited.
At just £289, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Dual Battery Bundle offers a great deal of action-camera performance for the money. With 8K recording, two batteries, and a £56 saving, this is one of the most tempting action-camera deals in the Amazon Prime sale – just remember that the discounted price is exclusive to Prime members.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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