Sony is announcing a new camera tomorrow – and fans can follow along with the live announcement here

Sony is preparing to announce a new camera on May 28, according to a premiere scheduled on the brand’s YouTube channel.

The teaser video tells fans to “Be ready for the new Cinema line Camera,” then lists May 28th at 10 AM EDT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CST / 23:00 JST as the announcement time.

The video itself reveals very little, showcasing a shadowed close-up of the camera that is briefly illuminated enough to show little more than a port and what could be a cinema camera handle.

While the short video doesn’t offer much insight into what Sony is launching next, the caption offers the biggest hint – the new camera is part of the cinema line, not a photo-first camera.

The teaser comes after Sony Cyprus added, then removed, a video that appeared to tease a new lens launch for June 02, befuddling the internet by using a camera that didn’t look anything like a Sony. The latest teaser, however, has a different date than the removed teaser that mentioned a lens.

While Sony hasn’t revealed much about what’s to come outside the launch date and the fact that it is a camera that fits in the cinema line, the teaser hasn’t helped the Sony rumors that have been swirling for weeks.

Sony fans can tune into the announcement on the Sony Camera YouTube channel on May 28 at 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST / 23:00 JST, or sign up to be notified once the livestream begins.

