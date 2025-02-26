Elinchrom launches the LED 100 C – a new bi-color continuous LED light perfect for hybrid shooters on the go

In the modern world of content creation, hybrid shooting is becoming more of a necessity so equipment that can handle both stills and video whilst being portable is a must; enter Elinchrom.

Elinchrom, a leading manufacturer of photography lighting, has just launched the LED 100 C, a versatile and compact bi-color continuous LED light designed for hybrid shooters and content creators who need reliable lighting for both stills and video. Whether you’re on location or in the studio, this light promises to meet the demands of modern photographers and videographers who require portability without sacrificing quality.

The LED 100 C is the first of its nature for the brand, and kick starts what looks to be an exciting new direction. The 100 C brings a lot to the table with its impressive 100W bi-color output and 50W RGB capability. It offers a color temperature range from 2700K to 6500K, enabling you to fine-tune your lighting to the perfect warmth or coolness for any scene. This is made all the more impressive with a high CRI of 95+, as it delivers natural and accurate color reproduction essential for both professional photography and videography.

(Image credit: Elinchrom)

What stands out about the LED 100 C is its compact form and portability utilizing a built-in 72Wh battery, it is designed for on-the-go shoots. You get up to 40 minutes of full-power use, and when it’s time to recharge, it supports fast USB-C charging, reaching 80% in just 60 minutes. This provides the freedom you need when shooting in remote locations or moving fast between setups. A mains connection is also available for longer studio or indoor use.

The sleek, lightweight design also makes it easy to carry or slip into your camera bag, weighing only 0.91kg. The design is very similar to the much-loved Elinchrom ONE, featuring an impressive touch screen for easy precision and control. This interface makes it approachable whether you're a seasoned lighting pro, or someone just getting started in off-camera lighting.

The LED 100 C looks like an ideal choice for filmmakers as well. With 15 dynamic lighting effects, including lightning, fireworks, and candle effects, it opens up new creative possibilities for video production. These special effects bring cinematic storytelling to life, whether you're simulating a stormy night, creating a dramatic scene, or adding some subtle ambiance to a shot. These effects are a fantastic addition for any filmmaker looking to push the boundaries of their lighting setups.

Whether you’re expanding your setup for video work or simply need a powerful, portable fill light for your stills, the LED 100 C is a worthy addition to your kit bag. This is a light that’s built with flexibility in mind, providing not only reliability but also the creative freedom that today’s hybrid shooters require.

(Image credit: Elinchrom)

It enables users to seamlessly transition between video and photography without missing a beat. Its intuitive touchscreen interface, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with Elinchrom’s OCF/ full mount and Profoto-mount accessories offer an unmatched level of control and convenience.

This Elinchrom LED 100 C is available to pre-order now either individually for £499 (approximately $625 / AU $975) or as part of a dual kit for £999 (approximately $1,250 / AU $1,950).

As a long-time fan of Elinchrom’s sleek and reliable gear, I’m excited to take this new light out for a spin. It promises to be the perfect solution for hybrid creators who need something that can handle both stills and video with ease.

