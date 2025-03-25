A compact camera with Leica optics perfect for street photography? What is this Xplorer?

For many, a Leica is the ultimate compact camera, but there's no denying that the cost of entry is significant. What if you could get the ergonomics of the street photographer's favourite and the lens engineering of Leica in a more wallet-friendly way?

That, perhaps, is the thinking behind the new Xplorer Grip Kit for the Insta360 Ace Pro 2. The Grip, provided by Tilta, adopts a deliberately modern look which looks striking with the 8K action camera inside it. A camera which boasts a 1/1.3-inch sensor and is capable of 8K30fps or 4K120fps so might lean a little more toward video than the average Leica, but the SUMMARIT lens is still a Leica-engineered part.

(Image credit: Insta360)

Moreover, of course, Leica's involvement means the premium action camera, which is priced to compete with the best action cameras, has built-in Leica color profiles. If you really want to hammer the point home, the Insta360 app will even apply an exclusive watermark to your images!

Other camera specs the Ace Pro 2 brings to the party include 50 megapixel images, HDR, MegaView which can provide limited distortion from the lens's 157˚ field of view.

The Ace Pro 2's 2.5-inch flip touchscreen has always made it a great choice for content creation, while the Xplorer Grip Kit offers more mounting points (1/4-inch, quick-release and cold shoe) so creators can fit their own external accessories and walk and talk with better ergonomics.

(Image credit: Insta360)

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Xplorer Bundle (Dark Gray) – including the camera – goes on sale today for $459 and includes the grip, utility frame, cold shoe shutter button, a decorative cold shoe cap and wrist strap. It includes all the accessories for the Ace Pro 2 in the standard bundle.

If you've already got the action camera, you can pick up the Xplorer Grip Kit separately for $84.99.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like

As well as checking my original review of the Insta360 Ace Pro 2, it mgiht well be worth checking our guide for the best Leica cameras and the best Leica alternatives. (I wonder if, once I've tested it, this kit will be added to that second guide?)