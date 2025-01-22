Has Pelican gone soft? You bet! Flight case manufacturer launches range of ‘soft goods’ camera bags and I’m here for it!

Even Chuck Norris couldn’t fight his way out of a Pelican case. Suffice to say, Pelican (or Peli as it's known in Europe) is a name ubiquitous with the best hard cases. So much so that Pelican cases are not just relied upon by photographers, videographers, and drone pilots, but even the emergency services and the military.

So you can imagine my surprise when I learned via B&H Photo that Pelican is going soft. That’s right, the company has launched a range of new products that’s not just limited to hard cases, but ‘soft goods’ such as duffel bags, backpacks, and sling bags. In all honesty, I can’t believe it’s taken Pelican this long to capitalize on the slightly softer side of the market. And indeed, the reaction on the photo retailer’s Instagram (@bhphoto) is overwhelmingly positive.

Your New Travel Companions: Pelican’s Camera Backpacks and Accessories - YouTube Watch On

I, myself, am a sucker for the best camera bags, having recently reviewed the excellent PGYTech OnePro Focux Backpack, so I’m looking forward to experiencing what Pelican can bring to the more casual storage solution table.

But don’t worry if you’re a Pelican hard-case stalwart, the brand certainly isn’t shying away from its rock-solid roots. Part of the release is the ATX TRVL range of carry-on and check-in suitcases, which feature the illustrious Pelican Armor and are waterproof, dustproof, crushproof, and – I’m presuming – Chuck Norris proof.

But it’s the ‘soft goods’ that I’m most interested in. Dubbed the AEGIS series, here’s where you’ll find the new duffel bags, backpacks and sling bags. Many of these items feature compression-molded exteriors, so I’m expecting them to be a halfway house between a hard case and a padded bag.

The Pelican AEGIS Series Duffel Pack doubles as a backpack (Image credit: Pelican / Digital Camera World)

Highlights include the Pelican AEGIS Series Backpack (in 25L and 18L sizes), the Pelican AEGIS Series Rolling Duffel (in 22-, 28- and 32-inch sizes), and the Pelican AEGIS Series Duffel Pack (45L). The latter is particularly interesting, since it can be used as a small duffel, with a shoulder strap, or a backpack, thanks to its ‘tuck-away straps’.

The AEGIS range also includes a few modular storage solutions, such as the Pelican AEGIS Single Modpak AV Case System, which looks a little like a toploader and looks like it could be used to store a small lens or two. And the Pelican AEGIS Modpak Storage Pouch, which looks ideal for storing things like cables, external drives, and memory cards.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately, the camera bag industry can only innovate so much, and with an overwhelming choice of options already out there, it’s less about what brands can do differently and more about quality. And if anybody’s going to make a soft goods camera bag that can last, surely it's Pelican.

As always, I’ll reserve any definitive judgment for the inevitable hands-on review...

You may also like...

Check out the best camera bag for travel, and if you'd like a manufacturer-specific bag, take a look at the best Canon camera bag. Got a portable setup? Here's the best camera holsters, pouches and toploaders.