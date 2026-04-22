Camera backpacks tend to be more ergonomic, but messenger bags tend to offer faster access. Sling bags feel like a hybrid of both – and accessory giant Think Tank has a new sling made for fast lens swaps without taking off the camera bag.

The Think Tank PhotoCross Sling V2 is a bag geared towards outdoor photographers. The pack can swing along its single strap towards the front, where a side-access zip offers fast access for lens swaps.

That single strap is wide and padded with what Think Tank calls “waist wings” as well as a stabilizer strap.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Think Tank) (Image credit: Think Tank) (Image credit: Think Tank) (Image credit: Think Tank)

Another key to creating an ergonomic bag with a single strap? The bags aren't massive, designed to house one body with a lens attached and two to four additional lenses. The larger 14L version fits a body with a 24-70mm f/2.8 attached, a 14-28mm f/2.8, and a 70-200mm f/2.8. The smaller 11L version of the bag can fit a 24-70mm f/4, a 14-24mm f/2.8, and a 50mm f/1.4.

A tripod can be strapped onto the front of the bag or slipped into the side water bottle pocket.

The bag is built with ripstop nylon and a Cordura base and front panel with a water-repellent coating. The zippers are also weather-resistant, while a rain guard is included for additional protection.

Think Tank PhotoCross V2 Sling Series - YouTube Watch On — Think Tank PhotoCross V2 Sling Series

I tend to gravitate towards backpacks because distributing the weight of heavy camera gear is most comfortable divided between two straps and a waist belt. But even backpacks that can swing around the front on the waist strap don’t look as fast as a single-strap slide can manage. Judging a backpack on specs alone is hard to do, but the PhotoCross looks like an intriguing choice for photographers torn between the comfort of a camera backpack and the speed of a messenger bag.

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The Think Tank PhotoCross 11L size lists for about $160 / £154 / CA$224, while the larger 14L is about $176 / £169 / CA$249. The bags are available from a handful of retailers, including B&H in the US, with pre-orders open at Park Cameras in the UK, as well as directly from Think Tank in the US and Canada.

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