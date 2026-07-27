How is it so cheap? The 8K Insta360 action camera drops to its best price ever just in time for holiday adventures

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Dual Battery Bundle has dropped to just £289 at Park Cameras, down from £345 and saving you a cool £56 on a powerful 8K action-camera double-power package.

For anyone looking to capture high-quality footage while travelling, cycling, skiing, hiking, or simply recording everyday adventures, this is a deal that deserves attention. The Ace Pro 2 combines a compact and rugged design with detailed 8K video, strong image stabilisation, and the flexibility required for fast-moving action.

Low-light performance is another major strength. Action cameras have traditionally struggled once the light begins to fade, but the Ace Pro 2 is designed to produce cleaner, more detailed footage across a broader range of conditions, making it a versatile option for both daytime adventures and evening shoots.

Its flip-up screen also makes framing considerably easier, particularly when filming yourself or creating content for social media. Combined with intelligent shooting modes and straightforward controls, it offers a polished experience without forcing you to spend hours working through complicated settings.

This particular bundle includes a second battery, giving you more time to keep recording before needing to recharge. That is particularly useful for longer days outdoors, holidays, events, and any occasion where access to a power socket may be limited.

At just £289, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Dual Battery Bundle offers a great deal of action-camera performance for the money. You can get the camera with one battery for £279, but we strongly advise you to get the bundle for another tenner – as it is by far the best deal.