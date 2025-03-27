How do you make the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 even more epic? SmallRig has an answer!

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has taken the world by storm, quickly becoming the go-to vlogging camera for content creators, travelers, and everyday users who want high-quality video in a pocket-sized device. Whether you're capturing cinematic vlogs, smooth travel footage, or dynamic action shots, this tiny powerhouse delivers.

But what if you could take it a step further? Enter SmallRig’s Mini Shock Absorber Arm, an accessory designed to enhance stabilization and unlock even more creative potential for not just the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, but also the GoPro Hero 13 and Insta360 X4.

Smooth Shots for Every Adventure | SmallRig Shock Absorber Arm for DJI Osmo Pocket 3 - YouTube Watch On

Ever wondered how filmmakers capture those stunning POV car shots or ultra-smooth travel timelapses? The SmallRig Mini Shock Absorber Arm makes it easier than ever. Designed for mounting on vehicles or other moving surfaces, this shock absorber arm helps stabilize footage, enabling silky-smooth tracking shots, immersive POV sequences, and dramatic action shots without the usual jitter and shake.

The key feature is a dual anti-shake system that combines spring and hydraulic damping technology. This means that whether you're speeding down an open highway or navigating bumpy off-road terrain, the arm effectively absorbs vertical movements, ensuring footage remains steady and professional.

A major concern with mounting cameras to cars or other moving surfaces is stability – no one wants their camera flying off mid-shot! SmallRig has tackled this with an ultra-strong 4-inch vacuum suction cup, providing a secure hold on smooth surfaces. The suction mount features a simple press-to-install mechanism and an easy-release latch, making setup and removal a breeze.

The adjustable damping knob also enables customized stabilization settings, giving you precise control over your shots. Whether you're mounting the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, GoPro Hero 13, or Insta360 X4, the universal mount plate and dedicated Osmo Pocket 3 mount ensure compatibility across multiple devices.

Additionally, the system can be expanded to support other models, including the GoPro Hero 12 Black, Hero 11 Black, Hero 10 Black, Hero 9 Black, and DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro / 4 / 3, provided they are used with a cage featuring a 1/4"-20 threaded hole.

Adjustable shock dampening on the arm (Image credit: SmallRig)

For filmmakers, vloggers, and content creators looking to add dynamic motion shots to their repertoire, this shock absorber arm looks like a powerful tool. From capturing rolling landscapes on a road trip to creating smooth action sequences, the potential for storytelling is immense.

However, it’s worth noting that safety should always come first; vlogging while driving is a serious risk and should be avoided. But for controlled action shots, travel time-lapses, and creative cinematic storytelling, this tool is a strong addition to your setup.

If you own a DJI Osmo Pocket 3, GoPro Hero 13, or Insta360 X4 and want to push the limits of your content creation, SmallRig’s Mini Shock Absorber Arm is a must-have accessory. Offering professional-grade stabilization, versatile mounting options, and a secure suction system, it enables you to capture footage that was once only possible with high-end rigs.

The SmallRig Shock Absorber Support Arm is available now for $129.99 / £126.90 / AU $208.90.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

