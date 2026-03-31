DJI's 360 camera hits LOWEST-EVER price with £117 discount!

The DJI Osmo 360 Standard Combo has just dropped to its lowest-ever price, and if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to step into immersive content creation, this is it.

Now sitting at just £292.50, down from £409.99, you’re saving a very respectable £117.49 on a camera that’s built for capturing the world in full, dynamic 360 degrees.

The Osmo 360 offers a far more engaging way to tell stories. Whether you're shooting travel, action, or even behind-the-scenes footage for social, the ability to reframe your shots after capture is a genuine game-changer and adds real creative flexibility.

What makes the Osmo 360 particularly appealing is how accessible DJI has made the entire experience. This isn’t a complicated, pro-only bit of kit. It’s compact, intuitive, and designed to slot seamlessly into your workflow, whether you're a seasoned creator or just getting started. The stabilization is what you’d expect from DJI, meaning smooth, usable footage even when things get a little unpredictable.

At this price, it becomes even more compelling. A £117.49 saving isn’t just a minor discount, it’s the kind of drop that makes you reconsider what’s possible within your budget. For under £300, you’re getting a highly capable 360 camera from one of the most trusted names in imaging, and that’s not something we see every day.

If you’ve been curious about stepping into 360 video or want to expand your creative toolkit, this deal makes a strong case for itself. It’s one of those rare moments where price and potential align perfectly, and given it’s the lowest we’ve seen, it may not stick around for long.

Check out our full guide to the best 360 cameras