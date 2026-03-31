DJI's 360 camera hits LOWEST-EVER price with £117 discount!
This sub-£300 360 camera deal is too good to ignore
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The DJI Osmo 360 Standard Combo has just dropped to its lowest-ever price, and if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to step into immersive content creation, this is it.
Now sitting at just £292.50, down from £409.99, you’re saving a very respectable £117.49 on a camera that’s built for capturing the world in full, dynamic 360 degrees.
The DJI Osmo 360 Standard Combo delivers immersive, stabilized 360° video in a compact, creator-friendly design, making it an easy way to capture every angle of the moment.
The Osmo 360 offers a far more engaging way to tell stories. Whether you're shooting travel, action, or even behind-the-scenes footage for social, the ability to reframe your shots after capture is a genuine game-changer and adds real creative flexibility.
What makes the Osmo 360 particularly appealing is how accessible DJI has made the entire experience. This isn’t a complicated, pro-only bit of kit. It’s compact, intuitive, and designed to slot seamlessly into your workflow, whether you're a seasoned creator or just getting started. The stabilization is what you’d expect from DJI, meaning smooth, usable footage even when things get a little unpredictable.
At this price, it becomes even more compelling. A £117.49 saving isn’t just a minor discount, it’s the kind of drop that makes you reconsider what’s possible within your budget. For under £300, you’re getting a highly capable 360 camera from one of the most trusted names in imaging, and that’s not something we see every day.
If you’ve been curious about stepping into 360 video or want to expand your creative toolkit, this deal makes a strong case for itself. It’s one of those rare moments where price and potential align perfectly, and given it’s the lowest we’ve seen, it may not stick around for long.
Check out our full guide to the best 360 cameras
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.