The best Panasonic ZS200 / TZ200 deals in September 2021

Image 1 of 7 On a mobile device? Swipe left for more images Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The best Panasonic TZ200 / ZS200 deals Big zoom, well-rounded specs and even an EVF thrown in Type: Compact | Sensor: 1in | Megapixels: 20.1MP | Lens: 24-360mm (equiv) | Screen: 3-inch touchscreen, 1,240K dot resolution | Viewfinder: Electronic | Max burst speed: 10fps | Max video resolution: 4K video at 30fps | User level: Beginner/Enthusiast 1in sensor and massive zoom range Large, built-in viewfinder Not a huge step up from TZ100 LCD fixed in place

If you’re looking for a good price on the Panasonic SZ200 / TZ200, you’re in the right place. Our team has searched all the major retailers to bring you today’s very best Panasonic SZ200 / TZ200 camera deals , so you can be sure you're getting the best value possible for your hard-earned cash.

Panasonic has always been near the top of the digital camera pile when it comes to travel-zoom compacts, thanks to its aptly named ‘TZ’ series (known as the 'ZS' line in the US). The SZ200 / TZ200 is the latest premium model and it has a lot going for it.

Read more: The best travel camera in 2021

For starters, it packs a larger-than-average 1in sensor with a respectable 20.1MP. This is crammed into a chassis that's a bit too large for a jeans pocket but slips comfortably into a day bag, and is married to a handy 15x optical zoom that starts out at an ultra wide-angle 24mm equivalent setting, running up to 360mm at the telephoto end (in 35mm terms).

Perfect holiday companion

Displaying its enthusiast-enticing mettle, the ZS200 provides a useful (if small) 2.3million-dot resolution electronic viewfinder, plus a 3in rear monitor with 1.24million dots. This rear display is fixed to the body – rather than angle adjustable – although, helpfully, it's sensitive to touch.

Being a Panasonic product, we also get the ability to capture 4K video clips, at a speed of up to 30fps, and it's also possible to extract 8MP stills from them if desired. Meanwhile, creative shooting modes include an artsy monochrome filter as well as Aperture Priority, Shutter Priority and Manual control. Raw shooting is also on hand for those wanting to process their images later on.

Read more: The 10 best compact cameras right now

Any camera that trades on the scope of its zoom needs a decent anti-shake system, and here Panasonic offers the belt and braces of optical image stabilisation for stills plus five-axis stabilisation for video. Hand-held, low-light shooting is further aided by a core light sensitivity range of ISO 125 to 12,800, which is expandable to ISO 80-25,600. That said, the AF system will struggle to focus if light levels are too poor.

Battery life is good for a respectable 350 shots if using the LCD screen, although this drops slightly to 300 if you prefer to use the EVF for composition. It's not the cheapest compact right now, even if it does sport a 1in sensor, but if you need a small, light and solidly specced performer for your travels, the ZS200 has much to recommend it.

Scroll down for more of today's best Panasonic SZ200 / TZ200 deals.

Similar cameras: Panasonic Lumix ZS100 / TZ100, Sony RX10 Mark III, Canon PowerShot SX710 HS

Read more

The best Panasonic cameras