Best virtual gifts to buy any photographer

Are you stuck in a rut knowing what to get the photographer in your life? Whether they are a loved one, parent, or friend, photographers can be tricky people to buy for, as they either have everything or are very particular about what brands they buy from.

Well, we have come up with a foolproof plan to help you buy for the snapper in your life, without any awkwardness. With gift vouchers from some of the best photography retailers, as well as subscriptions to streaming services, you're sure to find the right gift in a hurry. All of the options we've listed below are delivered virtually, by email, so you don't have to worry if you've missed the post.

Best gifts for photographers in the US

(opens in new tab) B&H eGift Card (opens in new tab) With a limit of up to $1,000, an eGift Card from B&H is the perfect remedy for present buying woes, as it has a massive range of photographer gear to choose from. You simply input the amount you want to give, your and the recipient's details, plus the option to write a quick holiday message. This is the best way to may sure your loved one gets the present they want this holiday season. Plus it only takes an hour to send, perfect for those last-minute worries too.

(opens in new tab) Skillshare membership (opens in new tab) If you're really stuck on what to get that landscape snapper in your life or the wannabe YouTuber, perhaps a membership to Skillshare will do the trick, the online learning platform that has masterclasses from the likes of Tech Youtuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD. Or they can choose between any of the 2,050 videos on photography to really hone in on their skills and composition.

(opens in new tab) Wine Subscription from Decanter (opens in new tab) If you have a photographer in your life that is hard to buy things for but loves a glass of wine at the end of a long shoot, then a professional-grade wine subscription will impress this holiday season. This quarterly wine subscription from Decanter comes in two tiers: Everyday Excellence and Rare Luxuries. Featuring top-scoring wines from a team of expert judges, this subscription promises an exciting variety including bottles you won’t easily find elsewhere.

(opens in new tab) Spotify Premium (opens in new tab) Hear us out – music plays a big part in people's lives and listening to some of your favorite tunes can certainly put you in the mood to be creative. In fact, a lot of street photographers tend to listen to music to get them "in the zone" while out shooting (and certainly editing). This is the perfect solution that saves them, and you pay for a monthly subscription by opting in for a direct digital download annual gift code to Spotify Premium that lets your friends have unlimited skips and streaming making it the perfect gift for just about every photographer.

(opens in new tab) Netflix Annual gift card (opens in new tab) If you know a photographer in your life that's also into film, then a Netflix subscription is a good choice. Basic with ads is $6.99 a month, $9.99 for Basic without ads, or $19.99 for Premium which lets you stream up to 4K HDR content. You are able to input an amount from $10-$200, put in your friend's email address, say who it's from, and even leave a little heartfelt message for them too. Once sent, the lucky person can input their special code, and voila – they have access to thousands of hours of streamable content.

(opens in new tab) Amazon eGift Card (opens in new tab) Starting at $25, with further options of either $50 or a custom amount of our choice the Amazon eGift Card this holiday season is the perfect way to let your loved one choose the present they have always wanted – and not accept something they don't. You can send via email or text to the recipient, and as a nice touch, you can even choose the date when the eGift card code gets delivered.

Best virtual gifts for photographers in the UK

(opens in new tab) Pact Coffee (opens in new tab) Coffee might seem like an odd gift to get someone, but we know all too well how coffee can become a keen staple in many a photographer's diet. With plans starting from just £7.95 for one month's worth of coffee up to a year's supply at £131.40, there is something to suit every budget.