Amazon Prime Day 2024: the best early camera deals at Amazon UK right now

By
published

We don't have dates for Prime Day as yet, but you can already find good deals on Canon, Sony, OM System and more

A collection of different cameras and lenses with the words Prime Day camera deals
(Image credit: Future)
Amazon Prime Day usually takes place around mid-July, so why are we already excited? Because there are already some excellent deals on cameras and lenses on Amazon that are too good to ignore, and we expect even better prices during the Prime Day event.

While the official dates for Prime Day 2024 haven't been announced yet, if you buy a camera, lens, or any photographic accessory in June for work purposes, your purchase may be tax-deductible. So, make sure to keep your receipt!

Sony A7 III|£1,450|now £1,299

Sony A7 III|£1,450|now £1,299
SAVE £151 at Amazon
The A7 III is still today a "made-it" camera for many users and thanks to its 34MP full-frame stills and 4K video means you're getting a lot for for your money!

View Deal
Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm|£669.99|now £453.90

Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm|£669.99|now £453.90
SAVE £246.09 at Amazon
Perfect for those looking to enter the world of mirrorless cameras for the first time, either seasoned DSLR pros or beginners to photography the R100 offers 24MP stills, and 4K video with Bluetooth and wifi to offer unlimited connection options to share your photos instantly.

View Deal
Nikon Z50 + 16-50mm &amp; 50-250mm|£1,250|now £999 SAVE £251 at Amazon

Nikon Z50 + 16-50mm & 50-250mm|£1,250|now £999
SAVE £251 at Amazon If you're looking to pick up photography for the first time this ready-to-shoot kit offers two zoom lenses that cover super wide to telephoto to capture everything you want to shoot - now at an even better price!

View Deal
Nikon Z6 II + Z 24-70mm kit|£2,649|now £1,859 SAVE £754 at Amazon.

Nikon Z6 II + Z 24-70mm kit|£2,649|now £1,859
SAVE £754 at Amazon. Replaced by the new Z6 III the Nikon Z6 II offers the best all-round performance within the Nikon range with its 24MP full-frame sensor, 14 fps shooting, and 4K video means this is a pro-grade camera at a fantastic price

Nikon Zf (body only)|£2,499|now £1,999 SAVE £500 at Amazon

Nikon Zf (body only)|£2,499|now £1,999
SAVE £500 at Amazon. Grab the latest and greatest retro-inspired camera from Nikon, which has seen huge popularity due to its looks and mirrorless specs.

View Deal
Panasonic Lumix GH6|£1,999.99|£1,349 SAVE £500 at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix GH6|£1,999.99|£1,349
SAVE £500 at Amazon

Less than half-price on what is one of the best hybrid cameras on the market! With this Panasonic Micro Four Thirds camera, you're able to capture 25.2-megapixel images, along with cine 4K and 4K 4:2:2 video recording. If video is your main focus, but you also like taking imaging, this is the perfect camera for you!

View Deal
Panasonic Lumix S5 II&nbsp;+ 20-60mm|£2,099|now £1,845 SAVE £254 at Amazon.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm|£2,099|now £1,845
SAVE £254 at Amazon. The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better thanks to a £250+ price cut. Built for content creators with 6K video and 24MP still, with added 96MP high-res mode this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. 

View Deal
Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8|£2,499|now £1,999 SAVE £500 at Amazon.

Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8|£2,499|now £1,999
SAVE £500 at Amazon. If you're looking for a pro-grade ultra-wide zoom from Nikon then look no further. with its vast 14mm-24mm this is perfect for architecture or landscape photography.  

View Deal
Sony 85mm f/1.8 | was £600 | £475Save £125 at Amazon.

Sony 85mm f/1.8 | was £600 | £475
Save £125 at Amazon. Sony shooters can get this Sony SEL85F18 85mm portrait full-frame-compatible at a handy 24% off. Perfect for big bokeh effects for headshots, weddings and more.

View Deal

