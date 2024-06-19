Amazon Prime Day 2024: the best early camera deals at Amazon UK right now

Amazon Prime Day usually takes place around mid-July, so why are we already excited? Because there are already some excellent deals on cameras and lenses on Amazon that are too good to ignore, and we expect even better prices during the Prime Day event.

While the official dates for Prime Day 2024 haven't been announced yet, if you buy a camera, lens, or any photographic accessory in June for work purposes, your purchase may be tax-deductible. So, make sure to keep your receipt!

The great thing about shopping now is that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the current discounts, which might not be the case when Prime Day arrives, as the name suggests, the sale primarily caters to Amazon's paying members.

However, having a Prime subscription, which costs just £9.99 a month, not only gives you access to free expedited shipping but also additional perks like exclusive discount codes and coupons. You can sign up using the buttons below to get a 30-day free trial if you haven't been a member before.

Best Prime day camera deals

Sony A7 III|£1,450|now £1,299

SAVE £151 at Amazon

The A7 III is still today a "made-it" camera for many users and thanks to its 34MP full-frame stills and 4K video means you're getting a lot for for your money!

Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm|£669.99|now £453.90

SAVE £246.09 at Amazon

Perfect for those looking to enter the world of mirrorless cameras for the first time, either seasoned DSLR pros or beginners to photography the R100 offers 24MP stills, and 4K video with Bluetooth and wifi to offer unlimited connection options to share your photos instantly.

Nikon Z50 + 16-50mm & 50-250mm|£1,250|now £999

SAVE £251 at Amazon If you're looking to pick up photography for the first time this ready-to-shoot kit offers two zoom lenses that cover super wide to telephoto to capture everything you want to shoot - now at an even better price!

Nikon Z6 II + Z 24-70mm kit|£2,649|now £1,859

SAVE £754 at Amazon. Replaced by the new Z6 III the Nikon Z6 II offers the best all-round performance within the Nikon range with its 24MP full-frame sensor, 14 fps shooting, and 4K video means this is a pro-grade camera at a fantastic price

Nikon Zf (body only)|£2,499|now £1,999

SAVE £500 at Amazon. Grab the latest and greatest retro-inspired camera from Nikon, which has seen huge popularity due to its looks and mirrorless specs.

Panasonic Lumix GH6|£1,999.99|£1,349

SAVE £500 at Amazon Less than half-price on what is one of the best hybrid cameras on the market! With this Panasonic Micro Four Thirds camera, you're able to capture 25.2-megapixel images, along with cine 4K and 4K 4:2:2 video recording. If video is your main focus, but you also like taking imaging, this is the perfect camera for you!

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm|£2,099|now £1,845

SAVE £254 at Amazon. The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better thanks to a £250+ price cut. Built for content creators with 6K video and 24MP still, with added 96MP high-res mode this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera.

Lenses

Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8|£2,499|now £1,999

SAVE £500 at Amazon. If you're looking for a pro-grade ultra-wide zoom from Nikon then look no further. with its vast 14mm-24mm this is perfect for architecture or landscape photography.

Sony 85mm f/1.8 | was £600 | £475

Save £125 at Amazon. Sony shooters can get this Sony SEL85F18 85mm portrait full-frame-compatible at a handy 24% off. Perfect for big bokeh effects for headshots, weddings and more.

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Key information

The official start date of this year's Prime Day sale is still a secret, perhaps known only to some folk at Amazon HQ. The secretive company people don't reveal the date till about two weeks before the sale is suppose to kick off, but the shopping event has typically been in mid July, historically starting on a Monday.

If we extrapolate from the previous Prime Day dates (with the sole exception of the 2020 sale that got moved to October because of the pandemic), we think this year's sale could be around the second week of July - TBC!

We'll update this page when we know more about when Prime Day 2024 will actually start.

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

Despite the name, most of the deals offered during Amazon Prime Day are open to everyone, but if you really want to make the most of it and maximise your savings, it's best to be a Prime member. There are several offers that are only available to subscribers, so signing up means you won't miss out on the really juicy bargains.

However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales festivities. Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial closer to the sale in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Day is over.

If you do sign up now, you'll also be able to take advantage of the other free perks that come with a Prime subscription, namely full access to Prime Video, Prime Reading (a 'lite' version of Kindle Unlimited) and Prime Gaming (another version of Twitch). Plus, of course, the free-and-fast shipping promise is there for all eligible products.

Do cameras go on sale for Prime Day? If you're after a bargain on a camera body, lens or other photography accessories, you can save a packet by shopping on Amazon during Prime Day. It should be noted that not all camera brands are available on Amazon, with Sony being the main omission. If you aren't too fussed about Sony cameras and lenses, then Amazon is a treasure trove. Canon, Nikon, Olympus/OM System and Fujifilm are the usual suspects that get some serious price drops for Prime Day. Panasonic cameras also get discounted, but typically that's been on the micro four thirds models and not the S-series full-frame cameras. There are plenty of instant cameras that get discounted for Prime Day too, particularly the Fujifilm Instax range, but you'll also find some Polaroids there too, alongside some international models shipping in from Amazon US and UK. If you do choose an international model, make sure you're able to buy the compatible film refills locally. Action cameras from Insta360 and DJI also do get discounted, with Amazon being one of the rare retailers in Australia to actually stock the former brand. Keep an eye out for DJI drones to drop prices too. If you're after a model or brand that isn't available or discounted on Amazon, chances are eBay might have a competing sale and you could save a pretty penny there. So be sure to shop around if you're after the best camera deals.

When can you get the best deals on cameras? The best time to buy a new camera or lens would be during massive sales such as Prime Day or Black Friday. The discounts are definitely a lot better during these times. While Prime Day only gets you offers on products sold on Amazon, Black Friday is when pretty much every specialist camera retailer will offer discounts and the competition to offer the best prices will be high. That said, Amazon typically has the best prices on the cameras and lenses it stocks, even outside of sales events. So do keep an eye on prices on the retail giant's site.

How to find the best camera deals during Prime Day

If you're shopping for a new kit – whether it's your first camera, a gift for someone or an upgrade – it helps to keep a few things in mind when shopping during Prime Day.

1. Try and sign up for a free Amazon Prime subscription



This should give you full access to the sale, including Prime-exclusive offers. You can cancel at any time.

2. Figure out what you want to buy beforehand



Shopping any major sale can be overwhelming. So knowing exactly what you're after can save you both time and money. Take the time to do some research on price histories of the items you would like to buy. While camera prices don't necessarily fluctuate too much, it's still good to know whether a deal is worth your hard-earned money – after all, we don't upgrade our cameras as often as we do our phones, so the investment is best made with some thought.

3. Be flexible on what you want



Sometimes the specific model you want may not be discounted, but if you aren't faithful to a specific brand, you might get a better offer on a camera from a different brand – one with similar specs. This is easier with APS-C models more than full frames, but if you're open to the idea of a different model, it might make bargain hunting a little more economical. We also admit that this is easier for people looking for their first camera and not already tied down with a specific system. You could also look into third-party lenses for your camera bodies instead of opting for the one made by the brand.

4. Create a wish list



Once you've narrowed down what you're after, you can save them in a wish list on Amazon. This will also show you price fluctuations (if any) in the lead up to the sale and makes it really super quick and easy to then move the item to your shopping cart directly from there.

5. Check back through the event



We've noticed in the past that Amazon's prices change through the duration of the sale. Sometimes a piece of camera gear will be cheaper on day two of the sale. So while it might be worthwhile picking something up as soon as the offer has gone live on the shopping site (particularly if stock is limited), it could pay to wait too. If stock hasn't run out, then you could save yourself a few more dollars.

