The best cutting mat in 2023 for trimming photos, scrapbooking and more

The best cutting mats are a must-have if you're trimming photographic prints or card frame mounts, and don't want to damage your work surface. They're also used by artists and designers putting together scrapbooks (opens in new tab), collages and mood boards, and by hobbyists for sewing, quilting, and other arts and crafts projects that involve using a rotary cutter or a utility knife.

A cutting mat doesn't just protect your surface, but it will also prolong the life of your blade and help it stay sharp. The best cutting mats also come with grid lines, angles and measurements to help you make precise and accurate cuts. And these days, they're also self-healing, which means that if they get cut by your blade, they'll spring straight back into place. This sounds like magic, but it's actually because they're made from lots of small, separate pieces of material pressed together. 

One of the key buying decisions you need to make is how big you want your mat? The answer should be it should be as big as the biggest piece of paper, card, or print you will want to cut.

So read on to discover the best self-healing cutting mats available today, in a variety of colors and sizes, and suitable for a range of uses.

The best cutting mat in 2023

(Image credit: US Art Supply)

1. US Art Supply Self-Healing Cutting Mat

The best cutting mat overall

Specifications

Available sizes: 9 x 12 inches, 12 x 18 inches, 18 x 24 inches, 24 x 36 inches, 36 x 48 inches, 40 x 60 inches
Colors: Green/black, pink/blue, white/blue
Material: Polyvinyl Chloride
Shape: Rectangular

Reasons to buy

+
3mm thickness
+
Reversible
+
Range of colors

Reasons to avoid

-
Not the absolute cheapest

Constructed from five layers, this self-healing, rotary cutting mat from US Art Supply is lovely and thick at 3mm, making it a nice surface to cut on, and very durable. Suitable for all sorts of arts and crafts projects, including scrapbooking, quilting and sewing, it features clearly printed grid lines, numbers and angles, and comes in a range of sizes and color combinations. It's reversible, too, with grid markings on each side. In short, we can find little to criticise here, and a lot to like, making this our pick as the best cutting mat overall.

(Image credit: Arteza)

2. Arteza Self Healing Rotary Cutting Mat

The best cutting mat for value

Specifications

Available sizes: 12 x 18 inches, 18 x 24 inches, 24 x 36 inches, 45 x 30cm, 60 x 45cm, 90 x 60cm
Colors: Grey
Material: Plastic
Shape: Rectangular

Reasons to buy

+
3mm thickness
+
Non-slip surface
+
Range of sizes

Reasons to avoid

-
No other color choices

Like our number one pick from US Art Supply, this mat from art supplier Arteza is also self-healing, double-sided, and comes in a range of sizes. It's printed with a handy grid that's easy to read thanks to its anti-glare coating, and features 15°, 30°, 45°, 60° and 75° angles. At an impressive 3mm thick, it's very durable, and boasts a non-slip surface too. This cutting mat is suitable for cutting fabric, paper, vinyl and plastic. On the downside, you don't get any alternative color options, but as this is even cheaper than the US Art Supply mat, it does represent excellent value.

(Image credit: Anezus)

3. Anezus Self-Healing Mat

The best cheap cutting mat

Specifications

Available sizes: 12 x 9 inches, 18 x 12 inches
Colors: Matte green
Material: Polyvinyl Chloride
Shape: Square

Reasons to buy

+
Great value
+
A3 and A4 sizes
+
Double-sided

Reasons to avoid

-
Only one color

Low on funds? Here's the cheapest cutting mat we can recommend. This self-healing, rotary cutting mat is made of five-layer PVC and is suitable for cropping photos, and small, medium and large craft and sewing projects. It's double sided, with measurements printed clearly with both inches and metric, and comes with grid lines and angles that help you make precise cuts. 

(Image credit: Olfa)

4. Olfa Rotating Mat

The best square cutting mat

Specifications

Available sizes: 12 x 12 inches, 17 x 17 inches
Colors: Green with yellow text
Material: Plastic
Shape: Square

Reasons to buy

+
Clearly printed 
+
Well-made 
+
Durable

Reasons to avoid

-
Only one colour choice
-
Only two sizes

If you're looking for a square cutting mat, here's our top recommendation. Coming in two sizes (12 x 12 inches or 17 x 17 inches), this self-healing cutting mat teams a non-slip, stationary base with an interlocking green top rotary mat, which rotates through the full 360°. The yellow grid lines and markings are clearly printed, allowing for precision cutting, and feature 30°, 45°, 60° and 90° angles. 

(Image credit: Olfa)

5. Olfa Folding Cutting Mat

The best foldable cutting mat

Specifications

Available sizes: 17 x 24 inches
Colors: Green
Material: Plastic
Shape: Rectangular

Reasons to buy

+
Foldable
+
2.5mm thick
+
Easy to read

Reasons to avoid

-
Expensive

This cutting mat is foldable, making it super-portable. And although there's a crease, it's barely noticeable when you unfold it, and it doesn't interfere with your cutting at all. That makes it our choice as the best cutting mat for travel. At 2.5mm thick, it's also nice and durable, and suitable for heavy cutting, such as quilt and patchwork projects. This self-healing mat features easy-to-read numbers and metric grids, and can be used with Olfa rotary cutters or any Olfa cutting knives. The main negative is that it's considerably more expensive than other cutting mats on our list.

(Image credit: Fiskars)

6. Fiskars Self Healing Rotating Cutting Mat

The best cutting mat for quilters

Specifications

Available sizes: 14 x 14 inches
Colors: Grey
Material: Plastic
Shape: Square

Reasons to buy

+
Great for crafters
+
Makes sub-cutting easy
+
Compact and well-made

Reasons to avoid

-
Only one size
-
Overkill for non-crafters

Quilters and other crafters will be drawn to this square, self-healing mat, which makes squaring large quilting blocks up to 12.5 inches easier and quicker. It rotates to allow you to cut pieces of fabric at lighter angles. Plus it features an easy-to-read measuring grid with 30°, 45° and 60° bevel lines, making it easy to create triangle and star shapes. Note that the total board size is 14 x 14 inches but the measurement grid is 12 x 12 inches.

(Image credit: Dahle)

7. Dahle Vantage 10672 Self-Healing Cutting Mat

Dependable and well-made cutting mat

Specifications

Available sizes: 9 x 12 inches, 12 x 18 inches, 18 x 24 inches, 24 x 36 inches, 36 x 48 inches
Colors: Black, blue, clear
Material: 5-ply PVC
Shape: Rectangular

Reasons to buy

+
3mm thick
+
Clear version
+
Imperial and metric

Reasons to avoid

-
Expensive

Here's another well-made cutting mat that's self-healing, made from five layers and 3mm thick, making it very durable. It contains both imperial and metric measurements on the top surface as well as 1/2-inch grid lines, which include scale lines for making diagonal cuts. Double-sided, this cutting mat is suitable for both adults and children, and can be used for tasks such as cropping photos, cutting, drawing, sewing, and tracing. Note, though, that it is a little on the pricey side.

