The best cutting mat in 2023 for trimming photos, scrapbooking and more

The best cutting mats are a must-have if you're trimming photographic prints or card frame mounts, and don't want to damage your work surface. They're also used by artists and designers putting together scrapbooks (opens in new tab), collages and mood boards, and by hobbyists for sewing, quilting, and other arts and crafts projects that involve using a rotary cutter or a utility knife.

A cutting mat doesn't just protect your surface, but it will also prolong the life of your blade and help it stay sharp. The best cutting mats also come with grid lines, angles and measurements to help you make precise and accurate cuts. And these days, they're also self-healing, which means that if they get cut by your blade, they'll spring straight back into place. This sounds like magic, but it's actually because they're made from lots of small, separate pieces of material pressed together.

One of the key buying decisions you need to make is how big you want your mat? The answer should be it should be as big as the biggest piece of paper, card, or print you will want to cut.

So read on to discover the best self-healing cutting mats available today, in a variety of colors and sizes, and suitable for a range of uses.

The best cutting mat in 2023

1. US Art Supply Self-Healing Cutting Mat The best cutting mat overall Specifications Available sizes: 9 x 12 inches, 12 x 18 inches, 18 x 24 inches, 24 x 36 inches, 36 x 48 inches, 40 x 60 inches Colors: Green/black, pink/blue, white/blue Material: Polyvinyl Chloride Shape: Rectangular Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 3mm thickness + Reversible + Range of colors Reasons to avoid - Not the absolute cheapest

Constructed from five layers, this self-healing, rotary cutting mat from US Art Supply is lovely and thick at 3mm, making it a nice surface to cut on, and very durable. Suitable for all sorts of arts and crafts projects, including scrapbooking, quilting and sewing, it features clearly printed grid lines, numbers and angles, and comes in a range of sizes and color combinations. It's reversible, too, with grid markings on each side. In short, we can find little to criticise here, and a lot to like, making this our pick as the best cutting mat overall.

2. Arteza Self Healing Rotary Cutting Mat The best cutting mat for value Specifications Available sizes: 12 x 18 inches, 18 x 24 inches, 24 x 36 inches, 45 x 30cm, 60 x 45cm, 90 x 60cm Colors: Grey Material: Plastic Shape: Rectangular Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 3mm thickness + Non-slip surface + Range of sizes Reasons to avoid - No other color choices

Like our number one pick from US Art Supply, this mat from art supplier Arteza is also self-healing, double-sided, and comes in a range of sizes. It's printed with a handy grid that's easy to read thanks to its anti-glare coating, and features 15°, 30°, 45°, 60° and 75° angles. At an impressive 3mm thick, it's very durable, and boasts a non-slip surface too. This cutting mat is suitable for cutting fabric, paper, vinyl and plastic. On the downside, you don't get any alternative color options, but as this is even cheaper than the US Art Supply mat, it does represent excellent value.

3. Anezus Self-Healing Mat The best cheap cutting mat Specifications Available sizes: 12 x 9 inches, 18 x 12 inches Colors: Matte green Material: Polyvinyl Chloride Shape: Square Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value + A3 and A4 sizes + Double-sided Reasons to avoid - Only one color

Low on funds? Here's the cheapest cutting mat we can recommend. This self-healing, rotary cutting mat is made of five-layer PVC and is suitable for cropping photos, and small, medium and large craft and sewing projects. It's double sided, with measurements printed clearly with both inches and metric, and comes with grid lines and angles that help you make precise cuts.

4. Olfa Rotating Mat The best square cutting mat Specifications Available sizes: 12 x 12 inches, 17 x 17 inches Colors: Green with yellow text Material: Plastic Shape: Square Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Clearly printed + Well-made + Durable Reasons to avoid - Only one colour choice - Only two sizes

If you're looking for a square cutting mat, here's our top recommendation. Coming in two sizes (12 x 12 inches or 17 x 17 inches), this self-healing cutting mat teams a non-slip, stationary base with an interlocking green top rotary mat, which rotates through the full 360°. The yellow grid lines and markings are clearly printed, allowing for precision cutting, and feature 30°, 45°, 60° and 90° angles.

5. Olfa Folding Cutting Mat The best foldable cutting mat Specifications Available sizes: 17 x 24 inches Colors: Green Material: Plastic Shape: Rectangular Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Foldable + 2.5mm thick + Easy to read Reasons to avoid - Expensive

This cutting mat is foldable, making it super-portable. And although there's a crease, it's barely noticeable when you unfold it, and it doesn't interfere with your cutting at all. That makes it our choice as the best cutting mat for travel. At 2.5mm thick, it's also nice and durable, and suitable for heavy cutting, such as quilt and patchwork projects. This self-healing mat features easy-to-read numbers and metric grids, and can be used with Olfa rotary cutters or any Olfa cutting knives. The main negative is that it's considerably more expensive than other cutting mats on our list.

6. Fiskars Self Healing Rotating Cutting Mat The best cutting mat for quilters Specifications Available sizes: 14 x 14 inches Colors: Grey Material: Plastic Shape: Square Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great for crafters + Makes sub-cutting easy + Compact and well-made Reasons to avoid - Only one size - Overkill for non-crafters

Quilters and other crafters will be drawn to this square, self-healing mat, which makes squaring large quilting blocks up to 12.5 inches easier and quicker. It rotates to allow you to cut pieces of fabric at lighter angles. Plus it features an easy-to-read measuring grid with 30°, 45° and 60° bevel lines, making it easy to create triangle and star shapes. Note that the total board size is 14 x 14 inches but the measurement grid is 12 x 12 inches.

7. Dahle Vantage 10672 Self-Healing Cutting Mat Dependable and well-made cutting mat Specifications Available sizes: 9 x 12 inches, 12 x 18 inches, 18 x 24 inches, 24 x 36 inches, 36 x 48 inches Colors: Black, blue, clear Material: 5-ply PVC Shape: Rectangular Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 3mm thick + Clear version + Imperial and metric Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Here's another well-made cutting mat that's self-healing, made from five layers and 3mm thick, making it very durable. It contains both imperial and metric measurements on the top surface as well as 1/2-inch grid lines, which include scale lines for making diagonal cuts. Double-sided, this cutting mat is suitable for both adults and children, and can be used for tasks such as cropping photos, cutting, drawing, sewing, and tracing. Note, though, that it is a little on the pricey side.

