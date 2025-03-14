The Zoom PodTrak P2 is the budget all-in-one audio recording solution for podcasting

Zoom has announced the launch of the PodTrak P2, a new portable podcast recorder designed for creators who need a simple, high-quality solution for recording on the go. With two USB microphone inputs, two headphone outputs, and advanced audio processing features, the P2 aims to make professional podcasting more accessible than ever.

Designed for ease of use, the P2 enables users to plug in their microphones, press record, and start podcasting instantly. It supports up to two USB microphones and records directly onto SD cards up to 1TB in size.

For podcasters who frequently conduct remote interviews, the P2 offers a dedicated USB port to connect a phone or computer. The built-in mix-minus feature automatically eliminates echo and feedback, ensuring call-in guests sound natural and professional.

(Image credit: Zoom)

A standout feature of the P2 is its AI-driven noise reduction, which analyzes and minimizes background noise in real-time. This enhancement is especially useful for podcasters recording in unpredictable or noisy environments.

The P2 includes built-in tone shaping and dynamic control features such as vocal enhancement with EQ and de-essing, a compressor to smooth out volume fluctuations, a mute function for quick silencing, and easy mixing with dedicated volume knobs and level meters.

Podcasters can also use the P2 as a USB audio interface, enabling them to record two USB microphones directly to a computer, smartphone, or tablet. Users can also record a stereo mix for quick sharing or save individual tracks for more control during post-production.

Other notable features include audio notifications that provide real-time alerts through the headphone output, warning users of low battery, storage capacity, or other important settings, additional recording and interface settings through the P2 Editor companion software, and connection to video recording which seamlessly syncs for easier post production.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Zoom)

PodTrak P2（字幕付き） - YouTube Watch On

Above: An introduction video of the Zoom PodTrak P2

Weighing just 226g, the PodTrak P2 is built for portability. It offers up to five hours of battery life using four AA batteries or can be powered via USB-C. This makes it an ideal companion for podcasters who work in the field or need a lightweight setup.

For podcasters working remotely or in the field, the P2’s compact nature, noise reduction, and flexibility make it an attractive choice. Personally, as I continue to plan a podcast where I interview photographers in various locations, I can see how the P2 would be a perfect fit for my mobile recording needs.

The Zoom PodTrak P2 is available now for £99.99 / $99.99, making it an affordable yet feature-rich option for podcasters of all levels.

You might also like

Check out our guides to the best USB microphones and the best audio recorder.