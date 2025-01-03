Godox just crammed big audio into a wireless mic the width of a quarter – and it's surprisingly cheap

Godox’s latest wireless mic system packs 24-bit audio and a 10-hour battery life into a device barely wider than a US quarter. The new Godox Cube-C is a wireless mic system designed for any camera – from mirrorless to a smartphone. The base package with a single mic starts at $59 while a two-mic kit starts at $99. The company hasn’t yet shared pricing or availability for outside the US.

The new Godox Cube-C is a wireless microphone set designed for tasks like interviews, vlogging, content creation and mobile journalism. Each wireless mic is 0.98 x 0.96 x 0.49 inches – a width only slightly wider (though much thicker) than a US quarter. The mic weighs just 7g, according to Godox.

The wireless mics can be attached with magnets or a traditional clip, as well as the option to wear one like a necklace around a lanyard. The base package includes one mic and a camera receiver, as well as the necessary case and cords. However, Godox offers a handful of different kit options, including one that comes with both a camera receiver and a USB-C smartphone receiver as well as two-mic kits for interviews.

Cube-C in 30 seconds - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the Godox Cube-C launch video

Despite the small size, the Cube-C boasts specs like 48Hz/24bit sampling rates, Automatic Level Control, dual-mode noise reduction, and a >70dB Signal-to-Noise-Ratio. A Safety Track mode will also record a second 6dB audio as a backup to the original. The wireless mics are rated to work up to 300 meters / 984 feet away.

The wireless mics charge in the included case, much like a pair of AirPods. Each mic’s battery lasts for about 10 hours and, with enough energy stored in the case to charge three times, creators can get 40 hours of use out of the system before needing an outlet. The case is also about 30% smaller than previous iterations, Godox says.

The Godox Cube-C will come in multiple different combo options, from a single mic kit to two mics with two receivers. Each combo includes a case, wind screen, lanyard, clip, magnetic clip, cables, and a set of stickers to decorate the exterior of the mic. The mic kit is available in black or white colors. While Godox hasn’t shared a launch date yet, the mic is available for pre-order from some retailers starting at $59.

