Google Photos printing service is now available in Canada, the UK and Europe

Google Photos (opens in new tab) has now made its photo printing service available in Canada and 28 other European countries, including the UK. The photo and canvas printing service was previously only available within the US, and with prices starting at 13p per print, it’s reasonably competitive compared to other well-known services such as Snapfish or Photobox.

Some of the best photo printing online services (opens in new tab) and best canvas printing services (opens in new tab)make it really easy to upload your photos, select what size you want them printed and some will even reduce the cost per print if you order over a certain amount. Google Photo prints (opens in new tab) offer a variety of different sizes from square 10cm x 10cm prints starting at 13p all the way up to larger 60x90cm prints but these aren’t cheap at £17.99/€21.20 and that’s before delivery.

As well as photo prints, you can also use Google Photos print service for high-quality canvases, as well as photo books which make perfect keepsakes or presents for people. Photo books start at £15.99 but they get expensive pretty quickly. A 36-page book with a photo on each page is going to cost in the realms of £25/€30 to £38/€45 depending on whether you want a 7x7-inch softcover version or a 9x9 inch hardcover version.

Likewise, the canvas printing service is also not the cheapest, starting at £23.99/€28 for a 20x20cm print which is £10 more than Snapfish charges for the same size print. In terms of quality, we can’t honestly comment on whether the Google service is worth the extra charge as we can’t do a fair comparison without seeing prints from each company in real life.

Does google photos have unlimited storage?

Another thing to bear in mind if choosing to use Google Photos is that you no longer get unlimited free storage. As of the June 1 2021, Google changed its policy, meaning you now have to pay a monthly subscription fee if you want to upload more than 15GB. Compared to iCloud, it’s pretty much the same price only your storage options are different: choose from 100GB at £1.59 a month, 200GB at £2.49 a month or if you’re a professional photographer who is always uploading high-resolution images, the 2TB plan will set you back £7.99 a month.

Reasons to use the Google Photos printing service

One of the biggest advantages of the Google Photos printing service, especially for those using Android phones, is that you can really quickly select photos from your library to be printed as either a print, a photo book or canvas. However, delivery is not cheap and the turnaround time is pretty slow compared to other printing services at 7 - 10 working days.

One of the main differences between the service available in the UK and Europe compared to the US is that currently there is nowhere you can collect your prints in-store. In the US, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens offer a same-day collection that is perfect for last-minute gifts but this is something we could see happen in the UK and Europe eventually.

Is the Google Photos print quality good?

We’re keen to test the Google printing service so we can find out for ourselves how good it is, whether it’s worth the extra money and whether it really does take the full 7-10 days to arrive.

Print quality is incredibly important, and the last thing you want is to waste money on a product that doesn’t live up to your standards – especially when you’ve paid a premium. Knowing Google and the expectations they need to live up to, we’re sure they’d pay attention to detail and ensure high-quality prints. For now, we'll stick to the best photo book services (opens in new tab)