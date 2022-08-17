Audio-Technica launches AT2020USB-X USB-C microphone for creators

Audio-Technica adds USB-C support to its popular AT2020 microphone for plug and play convenience in the AT2020USB-X

Official images of the Audio-Technica AT2020USB-X model
(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Audio-Technica wants creators to get creating without faffing about with dongles or adapters, launching the latest refresh to its popular AT2020 line, the AT2020USB-X, with USB-C plug-and-play support.

Specifically designed to meet the needs of creators like podcasters and streamers, the AT2020USB-X is a reimagining of the AT2020USB+, combining the popular cardioid condenser microphone with updated connections.

With its directional pickup, the AT2020USB-X is ideal for spoken word, and the high-resolution sampling rate of up to 24-bit/96kHz gives the mic the best chance to hit that high-fidelity recording creators are looking for.

The USB-C mic (opens in new tab) will work with computers running Windows or macOS without the need for clunky driver downloads. It's also USB-C powered, so won't use an extra wall socket, and features a standard 3.5mm headphone jack too.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The mic itself packs a familiar styling with some considered elements like a soft-touch capacitive mute button on the microphone's body so you can quickly, quietly mute audio, for example. It ships with a desk stand and the USB-C cable, though includes a USB-A option too for added convenience, and includes on-body mix controls too, so users can blend audio from the mic and computer easily.

Costing £129 (roughly $155), the AT2020USB-X undercuts the popular Rode NT-USB, while costing a touch more than the excellent Blu Yeti USB mic (opens in new tab). Available from the 17th August, you can pick one up from Audio-Technica's online store.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

More reading around microphones:

These are the best microphones for vlogging and filmmaking (opens in new tab), while these are the best USB-C microphones for plug-and-play connectivity.

Basil Kronfli
Basil Kronfli

Basil Kronfli is a freelance technology journalist with a number of specialisms. He started his career at Canon Europe, before joining Phone Arena and Recombu as a tech writer and editor. From there he headed up Btekt as a director and then Future as a Senior Producer, sharpening his considerable video production skills. 


His technical expertise has been called on numerous times by mainstream media, with appearances and interviews on outlets like Sky News, and he provides Digital Camera World with insight and reviews on camera phones, video editing software and laptops, on-camera monitors, camera sliders, microphones and much more. 

