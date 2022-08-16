These are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals right now

published

Find today's lowest prices for Samsung's latest flip phone – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals
(Image credit: Samsung)
It's not always easy finding the best deals on Samsung's latest devices, but if you buy at the right time or from the right retailer you can often find a saving. These are the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 right now, which has recently been launched by Samsung at the Galaxy Unpacked (opens in new tab) event.

We know that the latest flagship from Samsung may never be as cheap, compared to  other Android devices such as the best Google phone (opens in new tab)s. But that extra investment gets you a device that regularly sits atop our list of the best camera phones (opens in new tab) available today.

And the good news is that Samsung deals are fairly regular. The biggest reductions are often saved for the biggest sales events of the year, but you can usually find a discount or two every so often.

Best Samsung Z Flip 4 deals:

TheSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab). Starting with internal upgrades, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs in the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset alongside a hefty 8GB of RAM for speedy performance. An upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display should help you get a full day's use out of the device, while sensor improvements in the camera offer better lighting and image stabilization for both video and stills. These are a decent set of upgrades, although the overall design, look and feel of the device are relatively similar to the previous Galaxy Z Fold 3 (opens in new tab).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the perfect companion for those tech-savvy users that are looking for the latest and greatest upgrades, but with a different form factor in mind. The Flip 4's vertical folding design makes it just as tall as your traditional wallet or coin purse, so you are never left feeling weighed down by your phone. The Flip 4 offers the best specs to size ratio in a compact and portable form factor loved by thousands around the world. If you're looking for something different, with great specs then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the phone you!

You might also like to see the best flip phones & best fold phones (opens in new tab), and to find out why our expert reviewer thinks that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is THE best phone for photographers (opens in new tab) (at the time of writing, at least).

