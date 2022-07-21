The best laser measure in 2022: precision tools for calculating distances accurately

The best laser measures help you to measure distances much more accurately than fiddling about with a traditional tape measure. These devices, which are also known as 'laser distance measurers', 'laser distance meters' or 'laser tape measures', take all the hassle out of DIY. They're also great for professional use in disciples such as construction, surveying, IT networking and energy fitting.

Laser measures work by computing the time taken for a light pulse to be reflected back to the sensor. They may also offer the ability to store previous measurements, perform area and volume calculations, and/or export measurements to other devices. Some even let you prepare files for export to 3D design software, which helps architects draw accurate plans and games designers to re-create real world.

Even if none of these clever features attract you, though, the best laser measures are still worth investing in. Because it's impossible to underestimate the importance of being accurate when it comes to measuring. It really can make the difference between getting a job done quickly and efficiently, and having to scrap it completely. So read on, as we reveal the best laser measures on sale today, for a variety of use cases and a range of budgets.

The best laser measures in 2022

(Image credit: Mileseey)

1. Mileseey 70m / 229ft Digital Laser Tape Measure The best laser measure for DIY Specifications Measurement range: 70m / 229ft Display: Large backlit LCD Memories: 20 units Accuracy: ±1/16 inch (±2mm) Bluetooth: - Inclinometer: N Dimensions: 115 x 50 x 30 mm Weight: 198 g Power: 2 x 1.5V AAA batteries (included) Laser: Class II Protection: IP54 Measurements: M / yd Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Covers up to 70m + Useful measurement functions + Reasonable price Reasons to avoid - Other devices measure further

The best laser measures can get quite expensive, but if you just want one for a bit of home DIY, here's our recommendation. This device from Mileseey is quite affordable, and does a good job at measuring, with an accuracy of ±0.2mm/±1/16 inch. With a measuring range of between 16cm and 70 feet, it'ss dust- and splash-proof to IP54 standards, and offers some additional useful measurement functions.

For example, you can just measure the hypotenuse, and the horizontal distance and vertical height are calculated automatically. Or you can measure only two hypotenuses, and the vertical height is calculated automatically.

This device can store up to 20 measurements at one time, and takes two AAA batteries. More expensive models promise more, but for home decoration this is probably everything you're going to need.

(Image credit: DTape)



2. Dtape DT50 The best cheap laser measure for DIY Specifications Measurement range: 50m / 165 ft Display: Backlit LCD Memories: 20 groups Accuracy: ± 1/16-inch / 1.5mm Bluetooth: - Inclinometer: - Dimensions: 115 x 50 x 29 mm Weight: 200 g Power: 2xAAA Laser: Class 2 650 nm <1mW Measurements: M/feet/in/ft+in Protection: IP54 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Several memories on display + Multiple features + Extras including bag Reasons to avoid - Not the greatest range

Short on cash? The Dtape DT50 is nice and cheap, but it still does a good job. It has a two-inch screen with several measurements. It's also capable of area and volume calculations. And there are even indirect Pythagorean calculations on offer.

The rubber design makes this a reasonably rugged, no-slip tool. And while it doesn't measure as far as the first device on our list (50m to the Mileseey's 70m), it still represents excellent value at this price.

(Image credit: DeWalt)



3. Dewalt DW030PL Atomic The best laser measure for short distances Specifications Measurement range: 16.75 m / 55 ft Display: Backlit light-on-dark LCD Memories: - Accuracy: ± 1/4-inch / 6.3mm Bluetooth: - Inclinometer: - Dimensions: 64 x 38 x 19 mm Weight: 100 g Power: 3.7V Lithium-Ion Laser: Class 2 650 nm <1mW Measurements: M/SAE Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Rechargeable + Highly portable Reasons to avoid - Limited range - Lacks memory functions

If you’re working in small rooms, you won't need a large measuring distance. That’s where DeWalt’s laser measure comes in. It’s affordable, compact, and can dangle on the included wrist-strap without worry.

It comes with a toughness guarantee, while the back-lit display makes it easy to read in a dark cupboard or a bright yard. It has a USB-rechargeable lithium battery (cable included) and while it lacks memory functions, the single button operation makes it nice and easy to use.

(Image credit: Leica)



4. Leica D1 The best laser measure for carpentry or flooring Specifications Measurement range: 40 m / 130 ft Display: Illuminated LCD Memories: 2 measurements Accuracy: ± 0.08-inch / 2mm Bluetooth: Yes Inclinometer: - Dimensions: 115 x 44 x 24 mm Weight: 87g Power: 2xAAA (approx. 20h) Laser: Class 2 650 nm <1mW Protection: IP54 Measurements: M/In/Ft Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Elegant design + On-screen memories Reasons to avoid - Expensive given features

Getting the saw out? The maxim in carpentry goes 'measure twice, cut once', and the best laser measure mean you'll get the super-high degree of accuracy you need.

For these purposes, we like the D1. It's elegant and simple to use, with a light-touch keypad and no more buttons than you need. That makes this a great tool for measuring spaces and single lengths of wood, although those working on larger spaces or outdoors might look for a more powerful laser.

It has some advanced features too. Most notably, it's compatible with Leica’s free Disto Plan app which – via Bluetooth and any Apple or Android phone – extends the measure’s two-button operation into a full room measurement tool with sketch.

(Image credit: Magpie)



5. Magpie VH-80 Bi-lateral laser measure for convenience Specifications Measurement range: 80m/ 260 ft Display: Backlit LCD Memories: 20 measurement groups Accuracy: ± 2/16-inch / 3mm Bluetooth: wi-fi Inclinometer: N Dimensions: 44 x 25 x 126 mm Weight: 91g Power: 2xAAA Protection: IP54 Laser: Class 2 635 nm Measurements: M/In/Ft/Ft+In Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Can hold in middle of measured area + Phone connection + Take measurements without moving Reasons to avoid - Higher margin of error

Here is a different take on the laser measure, which takes the sum distance (plus its own length) from two lasers. This means it can be pointed in three directions from the centre of a room to get all three measurements needed for an estimate of the volume without needing to take a step.

The slight sacrifice is that the device has twice the margin of error that a single laser measure would have. But for contract estimators this us unlikely to be a huge issue. On the plus side, the device has a partner app for both iOS and Android, which can not only assist with area calculations for materials but export data and sketches in JPEG, PDF & XLS.

(Image credit: Leica)



6. Leica Disto S910 Ladder-free measurement, to an angle, with AutoCAD output Specifications Measurement range: 0.5-300m / 2-984 ft Display: Backlit LCD Memories: 50 measurements + 20 x 30 points Accuracy: ± 1/16-inch / 1mm Bluetooth: Y Inclinometer: Y Dimensions: 164 x 61 x 32 mm Weight: 290 g Power: Lithium ion Protection: IP54 Laser: Class 2 650 nm 1mW Measurements: M/In/Ft Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ideal for generating full 3D measurements + Optional SmartBase to measure angle + Color point finder camera Reasons to avoid - Priced to match its features - Tripod mount not supplied as standard

The Leica Disto S910 shows how much more can be achieved with this technology than simple straight-line measurements. Yes, it's expensive. But there are many for whom it will soon earn the investment back.

The ability to take a series of measurements from a single tripod position using the SmartBase is made easier by the built-in camera’s 4x zoom, used to accurate locate points for precise targeting. Exporting the data as DXF to AutoCAD files is easy thanks to WiFi or Bluetooth, or you can go to the Android/iOS Disto App. There are also an amazing number of complicated area and volume calculation features built in, so you can deliver a verdict on site.

(Image credit: Mileseey)



7. Mileseey S6 The best laser measure for factories and warehouses Specifications Measurement range: 100 m / 328 ft Display: Backlit LCD Memories: 20 measurement groups Accuracy: ± 1/16-inch / 1.5mm Bluetooth: - Inclinometer: Yes Dimensions: 113 x 47 x 27 mm Weight: 136g Power: 2xAAA Laser: Class 2 650 nm <1mW Measurements: M/In/Ft/Ft+In Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 100m range + Digital angle measure + Low price for specifications Reasons to avoid - Range may be overkill

The Mileseey S6 is a versatile electronic measure with a long measuring range of 100m, making it more useful in factories and warehouses as well as large apartments and other big spaces. It also offers area, distance, volume and Pythagorean measurements.

It's reasonably robust, with IP54 ingression protection. The rubber body makes for a good grip and drops aren’t much of a concern. A bubble-level is included, as well as electronic inclinometer for those just wanting to quickly check a level, or passing the tool to their older workmate and wanting to side-step a “good old days” lecture.

(Image credit: Bosch)



8. Bosch GLM400CL Blaze The best laser measure with a camera Specifications Measurement range: 120m / 400ft Display: Color LED Memories: 600 measurements Accuracy: ± 1/16-inch / 1.5mm Bluetooth: Yes Inclinometer: Yes Dimensions: 140x29x64mm Weight: 210g Power: Integrated 3.6V Li-ion Measurements: M/In/Ft/Ft+In Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Built-in camera + ⊕ Reinforced glass display Reasons to avoid - Regular charging needed

The Bosch GLM400CL Blaze is capable of taking a long measurement on a fairly bright day, but what really sets it apart is the technology it has to back that up. There are a good range of measurements, including (by virtue of the inclinometer) Pythagorean areas, but the icing on the cake is the camera. The camera has two jobs. It helps identify the spot the laser is pointing to more easily, and it records an image with the measurement.

(Image credit: Leica)



9. Leica Disto E7500i The best laser measure for surveyors Specifications Measurement range: 200 m / 660 ft Display: Color LCD Memories: 30 measurements Accuracy: > 1/16-inch / 1mm Bluetooth: Y Inclinometer: Y (±0.2˚) Dimensions: 143 x 58 x 29 mm Weight: 198 g Power: 2xAAA Protection: IP65 Laser: Class 2 650 nm 1mW Measurements: M/In/Ft Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent accuracy + Rugged Reasons to avoid - Quick user of batteries

Despite its affordable price, the E7500i seems capable of providing the features required by professional surveyors, along with compatibility with Leica’s Disto app and height tracking.

The IP65 rating means it isn’t just splash-proof but will withstand a jet of water. The system can help with all the area, volume, and Pythagorean calculations you’d hope. In addition, the long range, long-distance measurements are easier to achieve thanks to the 4x zoom digital camera and a feature called Smart Horizontal for circumnavigating obstacles.

The only potential issue is the speed of battery consumption. And of course with any long-range measure a pro would do well to pack a tripod, target and perhaps even laser glasses to be ready for any conditions.

(Image credit: Nikon)



10. Nikon Forestry Pro II The best laser measure for measuring trees Specifications Measurement range: 1600 m / 1 mile Display: Backlit dot matrix LCD Memories: 250 measurements Accuracy: ± 1ft / 0.3m Bluetooth: - Inclinometer: Y Dimensions: 110 x 74 x 42 mm Weight: 170 g Power: CR2 Lithium Laser: Class 1M Protection: IPX4 Measurements: M / yd Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at digiDirect (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Illustrated display + Excellent optics Reasons to avoid - Limited uses

If you need to calculate the height of trees from a distance, the Forestry Pro makes the task a lot easier. It works using an optical monocular finder, and in that respect, has a lot in common with a more professional version of a golfer's laser rangefinder (opens in new tab) (for comparison, the eye relief is 18mm).

With a magnification of 6x, professionals will find their targets reasonably easily, but there's also the Target Priority Mode to helps find objects in sequence if needed. The memory of 250 measurements lets you cover a lot of ground without getting the note pad out, too, and despite the distance measurements take about 0.3 seconds.

