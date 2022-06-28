Amazon Prime Day camera deals 2022 in the UK: big savings await

It has been officially confirmed by Amazon that the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022 the retailer's annual two-day summer sales event will take place on 12 July to 13 July.

We predict early deals will start from June 21, the retailer said in a press release (opens in new tab) that we can except 55% off select Amazon devices, and more deals from big-name brands, and you can be sure we will post the best deals on offer as soon as we seen them.

You'll also be able to try many of Amazon's additional subscription services for free for up to four months, including Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Audible.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

The Prime Day 2022 event will last for 48 hours in each region, finishing on 13 July at midnight BST in the UK. However, not all of the deals will be live at the same time, with some only going live a few hours before Prime Day ends.

In fact, we often find that the best deals can sell out within a matter of minutes – especially when you get a particularly good Amazon Lightning deal. This means that if you spy a good deal, it's definitely worth picking it up as soon as possible before it sells out.

With a couple of weeks to go until the event officially begins, the Amazon Prime Day camera deals are still a little light on the ground. However, this will soon pick up, and when it does you be sure to casting your eyes over the deals that will be placed on this page. Our advice would be to bookmark this page and check back later, as we'll be scouring Amazon to discover the very best Prime Day camera deals around.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime membership | 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)

An Amazon Prime membership is vital if you want to take part in Amazon Prime Day – but you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to get around paying any extra fees! Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month. Prime members receive a wide variety of perks. The biggest perk, however, is free one- or two-day shipping on most items sold by Amazon. Last year, the company revealed it has over 200 million paid Prime members worldwide. So if you've ever wondered what is Amazon Prime — this should answer your question.

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you might be disappointed to learn that you won't be able to access the Prime Day event. However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales festivities.

Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Day is over. If you sign up now, you'll be well within the cancellation period once Prime Day has finished.

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Mirrorless

(opens in new tab) Panasonic S5| was £1,799 | now £1,549

(opens in new tab)SAVE £250 This is full-frame mirrorless with a serious penchant for video. Distinguished by its impressive video capabilities, but also features notable flexibility to suit multimedia applications along with an especially durable design.

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: DSLR

(opens in new tab) Nikon D780 (body only) | was £2,299 | now £1,712 (opens in new tab)

Save £200! The Nikon D780 is Nikon's first DSLR to use mirrorless on-sensor phase-detection AF to offer mirrorless-style live view and video performance but a DSLR viewfinder! Its 24MP full-frame sensor and built-to-last construction make it a great all-round camera.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Pentax K-1 Mark II DSLR | was £1,799 | now £1,699 (opens in new tab)

Save £150 a digital SLR with a 36.4MP full-frame sensor. Its rugged construction boasts 87 weather seals, and for the outdoor shooter it offers a 4.4fps motorwind setting, and a five-axis shake reduction system.

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Lenses

(opens in new tab) Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm f/2.0 | was £679 | now £485

(opens in new tab)SAVE £194 Get pro grade optics in a small package with this bright wide-angle prime lens. With an f/2 maximum aperture you can shoot handheld in low light and create pleasing background blur. Weighing only 130g it won't add much to your kitbag and is easy to carry everywhere.

(opens in new tab) Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm F3.5-6.3 Lens| was £799.99 | now £549 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £250.99 Make crazy savings on this spectacular superzoom lens, with offers a 35mm equivalent focal length range of 24-400mm. Go from wideangle to supertelephoto all in one compact M43 mount lens. Suitable for both Olympus and Panasonic cameras with Micro 4/3 format sensors.

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Drone

(opens in new tab) DJI FPV Combo | was £1,249 | now £899

(opens in new tab)SAVE £350 Take to the skies with amazing Combo deal that gives you the full immersive flight experience with DJI's goggles v2 providing HD video transmission up to 120fps, along with the super-wide 150 degree fov and 4k 60p video recording.

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Action Camera

(opens in new tab) Insta360 GO 2 | was £295 | now £264 (opens in new tab)

Save £31 on the tiny Insta360 GO 2 wearable action camera, which comes with a free Lens Guard. You can clip the GO 2 to your clothing or hold it in its mini grip/tripod charging case, which folds shut to the size of a pebble. How pocketable is that?

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Phones

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia PRO-I| was £1,500 |now £1,399 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £101 Capture crisp, detailed stills with naturally rendered bokeh and exposure control, and record cinematic videos that can be saved natively to memory in 4K at up to 120 fps or use your it as a great monitor for your pro Sony cinema camera.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (white)| was £1,299 |now £1,049 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £152 No phone does more than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Its camera zooms further, its screen shines brighter, its S Pen is more responsive, and all the while, the Ultra doesn’t miss out on fundamentals like wireless charging and its quad-camera makes it the most complete photography experience on a smartphone to date.

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: Tablets

(opens in new tab) Samsung Tab A7 Lite 32GB Wifi| was $179 |now £124 (opens in new tab)

Save £55 Great for work or play this tablet offers stylish design with a 1340 x 8000 slim bezel display perfect for surfing the web or viewing your latest series - at this price its a steal.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (black)| was £1,779 |now $1,209 (opens in new tab)

Save £570 With a 13.3" full HD+ touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 resolution, equipped with 11th gen Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM. This all-in-one is the perfect work horse while on the road and will handle remote photo editing with ease.

US DEAL

Read more:

Best camera deals (opens in new tab)

Best cheap cameras (opens in new tab)

Cheapest full frame cameras (opens in new tab)

Best cheap mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab)