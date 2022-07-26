The best iPad mini cases in 2022: Protect your iPad Mini 6th, 5th, or 4th generation

The best iPad mini cases are extremely cost effective. Should you drop or damage your device, they'll save you an awful lot of money in the long term instead of having to repair or replace it. And even if you don't have butter fingers, the peace of mind you'll have knowing your iPad mini is protected makes the cost more than worth it.

So which is the best iPad mini case for you? Firstly, check which exact model of iPad Mini you have, as you'll need a case that's specifically designed to fit it.

If you have the latest model, the iPad Mini 6 (2021), you'll need to look at the first three options on our list; while most of the other options are compatible with the iPad mini 5, (opens in new tab) and some with the iPad mini 4 (opens in new tab). Just check at the top of each listing, where we highlight which model or models each case will be suitable for.

The best iPad mini cases in 2022

(Image credit: Apple)

01. Apple iPad Smart Cover The best iPad mini case from Apple itself Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Colors: Electric Orange, White, Black, Dark Cherry, English Lavender Weight: 100g Compatible with: iPad mini 6 - separate version for iPad Mini 4 and iPad Mini 5 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Apple UK (opens in new tab) View at AO.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Official Apple product + Folds into several positions + Variety of colors + Wakes/ sleeps iPad Reasons to avoid - Only protects one side - Lightweight and not very rugged - A little on the expensive side

If you’re a fan of the Apple ecosystem, getting the official case for your iPad mini might seem like the obvious move. And there are good reasons to do so.

Constructed from a single piece of polyurethane, the Apple iPad Smart Cover is easily folded into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing or making video calls. It automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed. It’s been carefully designed by Apple to be very easy to remove and click back into place. It’s available in a variety of lovely colors.

On the downside however, it doesn’t have an Apple Pencil holder, plus it only protects the screen side of your iPad mini, not the back. If either of the latter are important to you, you may wish to combine your official Apple iPad case with the OtterBox Symmetry Case, which is number 4 on our list.

The Apple iPad Smart Cover is compatible with the newest iPad Mini 6th (2021) generation. Alternatively, if you have an earlier model, you'll find a compatible version of the Smart Cover that will fit it here (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: ESR)

02. ESR Clear Case for iPad Mini 6 The best clear case for iPad Mini 6 Specifications Manufacturer: ESR Colors: Clear Weight: 59.6g Compatible with: iPad Mini 6 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Shock absorbing + Supports Apple Pencil charging Reasons to avoid - You may prefer a colored case - Not very flashy design - Clear case will show dust

If you prefer a clear case for your iPad Mini 6, then we recommend this beautifully made, lightweight case from ESR. As well as being a tight fit for your tablet, it also does a great job of keeping it safe.

The case has a hard back, flexible frame, shock-absorbing corners, and raised edges, providing added protection for both your screen and camera. This iPad Mini 6 case also supports the Apple Pencil 2’s magnetic pairing and charging features.

(Image credit: MoKo)

3. MoKo Case Fit The most stylish case for the iPad Mini 6 Specifications Manufacturer: Moko Colors: Rose gold, grey purple Weight: 138.63g Compatible with: iPad mini 6 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stylish looks + Scratch-resistance + Shock-proof Reasons to avoid - Limited color options

Seeking an iPad Mini 6 case that looks and feels stunning? Then you'll love this stylish case from Moko, which sports a PU leather exterior and a soft microfiber lining. A strong magnetic connection helps to create a stable viewing stand for your tablet, with two angles to choose from when watching movies and content. A built-in magnetic strip supports auto turn on/off. And the translucent PC hard back shell protects against fingerprints, shocks, scratches and dust.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

4. OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPad mini The best clear case for iPad Mini 5 Specifications Manufacturer: Otterbox Colors: Clear Weight: 95g Compatible with: iPad Mini 5 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compatible with Smart Cover + Includes Apple Pencil holder + Drop protection Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest - Only available in clear - Clear case will show dust/dirt

Want to protect both sides of your iPad? Then this lightweight and clear case is a great way to do so. It safeguards the back of your tablet, and incorporates a removable side panel that lets you attach an Apple Smart Cover, too.

This OtterBox Symmetry is not technically an Apple product, but it is officially approved by Apple and sold on its website. And its makers have done a good job of making it work seamlessly with the Smart Cover.

With a slim design that follows the lines of your iPad beautifully, you also get a handy loop that secures your Apple Pencil when you’re not using it. Plus there's drop protection for falls of up to four feet (1.22m). Finally, being translucent means that you can show off your iPad mini, at the same time as keeping it safe.

(Image credit: STM)

5. STM Dux Plus Duo Case for iPad Mini 4 & 5 The best iPad mini case for classroom use Specifications Manufacturer: STM Colors: Dark blue, black, red Weight: 239g Compatible with: iPad Mini 4, iPad Mini 5 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Apple UK (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Covers both sides + Rugged design + Holds Apple Pencil + Can be used as a stand Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest - Back design is strange looking

The STM Dux Plus Duo Case covers both sides of your iPad Mini, with a back made of clear material and a holder for your Apple Pencil. It’s been well designed, with guidance from educators and IT professionals, to withstand the rigours of classroom use, and exceeds the US Department of Defense Standard 810F/G durability tests. Plus it’s officially Apple-approved and even waterproof!

STM's patented magnetic closure makes for easy folding, whether you’re using your iPad mini for typing or viewing, and it automatically switches your device on or off when opening and closing it. Compatible with both iPad mini 4 and iPad mini 5, this isn’t just the best iPad mini case for classroom use, but a good choice for workplace and professional use too.

(Image credit: Spigen)

6. Spigen Rugged Armor Case The best rugged iPad Mini 5 case Specifications Manufacturer: Spigen Colors: Black, gun metal Weight: 170g Compatible with: iPad Mini 5 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Rugged protection + Two viewing angles + Stylish looks Reasons to avoid - Only two colors - Back cut-out shape leaves the Apple logo area vulnerable to potential scratches

If protecting your iPad Mini from drops and damage is a high priority for you, we’d suggest checking out this model from Spigen. This rugged, two-layered case harnesses the protection of flexible thermoplastic polyurethane and hard polycarbonate for maximum impact resistance, with raised bezels around the screen and camera for extra protection.

There’s also a durable kickstand that offers two viewing angles. And it looks pretty stylish too. Note, though, that it’s not compatible with the iPad Mini 4 or iPad Mini 6.

(Image credit: Zagg)

7. Zagg Folio Case with Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard The best iPad Mini 5 case with a keyboard Specifications Manufacturer: Zagg Colors: Charcoal Weight: 204g Compatible with: iPad Mini 5 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Backlit color keyboard + Nice key action + Lightweight and slim Reasons to avoid - Case material feels a bit cheap

Want to turn your iPad Mini into a mini laptop? Then this case is just the ticket. Combining a fabric cover with a kickstand and a Bluetooth keyboard, it’s the perfect way to transform your tablet from a pure entertainment device to one you can use for productive computing tasks.

The keyboard is lightweight and slim, at just 7.6mm deep. It’s also backlit, the hinge allows 135° of multiple viewing angles, and the keys themselves provide a deep and comfortable click. And while they’re a little smaller than you might be used to, that makes the keyboard the perfect size for the Mac mini, so in our view it’s a compromise worth making.

On the downside, the case material feels a little cheap, and you can’t use your iPad Mini as a tablet unless you remove the case. But overall, this is an excellent product that offers great value for money.

(Image credit: ProCase)

8. ProCase with Cover for iPad Mini The best cheap case for iPad Mini 4 and 5 Specifications Manufacturer: ProCase Colors: Black, Grey, Red, Navy, Teal Weight: 156g Compatible with: iPad Mini 4, iPad Mini 5 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Low price + Lightweight + Works with iPad Mini 4 Reasons to avoid - Fairly basic design

At just 156g, this ProCase Case is one of the lightest around, but it still offers your iPad mini great protection. And if you’re on a budget, its low price may prove very attractive indeed.

With an easy to use magnetic application, its translucent TPU back cover and microfiber front cover combine to keep your device safe from damage and scratches. The adjustable stand offers two positions: 30 degrees for viewing and 65 degrees for typing. And the case will automatically wake up your device on opening, and put it to sleep on closing.

None of this, it must be said, is particularly exciting. But at such a low price, it's still a very tempting alternative to the more expensive options on our list.

(Image credit: Bentoben)

9. Bentoben Lightweight Glitter Bling Folio Case The best iPad mini case for bling looks Specifications Manufacturer: Bentoben Colors: Rose Gold, Lilac Weight: 140g Compatible with: iPad Mini 4, iPad Mini 5 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Attention-grabbing + Easy to find + Affordable price Reasons to avoid - Not for everyone's taste - Too stylish?

Want to attract attention? Then you won’t do better than this bling-tastic iPad Mini case. Designed in Italy, this sparkly, synthetic leather case comes in either rose-gold or lilac, and whichever you choose, people are certainly not going to ignore you.

The case also offers auto sleep/wake functionality, and a stand for multiple viewing and typing angles. It’s nice and cheap, too, plus it’s compatible with both the iPad Mini 4 and iPad Mini 5.

(Image credit: Amazon)

10. SEYMAC Protective Shockproof case The best durable iPad Mini case with pencil holder Specifications Manufacturer: SEYMAC Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Red, Skyblue, Light Blue, Piink, Yellow, Rose Weight: 348g Compatible with: iPad Mini 4, iPad Mini 5 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 360 handling + Shock resistant + Built in kickstand Reasons to avoid - Heavy design - Not very travel friendly

Want to have the ultimate protection for your iPad Mini device? This case is near enough indestructible and kid-proof with some awesome features included. The 360° Rotating Built-in Kickstand allows you to have a firm grip of your device while viewing the screen from any angle.

The all-in-one case comes with a screen protector included to prevent drop damage, and has an adjustable and detachable hand strap to secure the tab to anything you like. Still not sold? This case even includes a built in pencil holder to keep your official Apple Pencil in place at all times.

