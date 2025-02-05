Save a MASSIVE £800 on the Rotolight NEO 3 light kit

Rotolight has once again raised the bar for on/off-camera lighting with the release of the NEO 3, an ultra-compact yet incredibly powerful lighting solution. Designed to meet the demands of modern hybrid shooters. Now, with the Rotolight NEO 3-Light Kit, photographers and videographers can enjoy an even more versatile setup even cheaper thanks to a massive £800 discount at Park Cameras on this incredible kit, making it the perfect time to upgrade your lighting arsenal.

Rotolight NEO 3-Light Kit

Despite its small size, the Rotolight NEO 3 is an absolute powerhouse. It is three stops brighter than its predecessor, boasting an impressive 5,443 lux output at 3.3 feet in continuous mode, while flash mode takes it up to a stunning 10,700 lux. This enhanced brightness allows for greater control over the look and feel of any subject, whether in photography or video production. The compact form factor, measuring just 5.7 inches in diameter and weighing a mere 12.5 ounces, makes it an ideal choice for on-camera use without adding excessive bulk.

One of the standout features of the NEO 3 is its high-speed RGB flash. With access to an expansive palette of 16.7 million colors, this light offers endless creative possibilities. Whether used as a key, fill, or colored accent, the NEO 3’s flash syncs up to 1/8,000 second shutter speed, ensuring crisp and dynamic images. Even more impressive, there’s no recycle time, meaning you can fire rapid bursts without any dip in light quality. Thanks to its exceptional color accuracy, boasting a TLCI rating of 99, users can trust that their subjects will be rendered with absolute precision.

Ease of use is another key strength of the NEO 3. With an intuitive rear control panel featuring a color touchscreen and physical dials, adjusting settings is seamless. Users can save their preferred settings for quick access and take advantage of built-in effects like lightning and fire. For those who need consistent white lighting, the NEO 3 supports a CCT range from 3,000K to 10,000K, as well as HSI mode for full-color control. The use of NP-F style battery packs ensures long-lasting power, making it a reliable choice for extended shoots.

Beyond on-camera functionality, the NEO 3 excels in wireless operation. With built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, it integrates seamlessly with Rotolight HSS and Elinchrom Skyport transmitters. A 3.5mm sync port allows for wired operation when needed, and the dedicated Rotolight iOS and Android apps provide an extra layer of convenience, allowing users to control multiple lights simultaneously from their mobile devices.

The Rotolight NEO 3 3-Light Kit is an all-in-one solution for professionals looking to enhance their lighting setup. The kit includes three NEO 3 LED lights, dome diffusers, rechargeable battery packs, a dual-channel battery charger, three light stands, and a rolling hard case for easy transport. With this comprehensive package, setting up a high-quality studio or location lighting system has never been easier.

The Rotolight NEO 3 3-Light Kit is an all-in-one solution for professionals looking to enhance their lighting setup. The kit includes three NEO 3 LED lights, dome diffusers, rechargeable battery packs, a dual-channel battery charger, three light stands, and a rolling hard case for easy transport.