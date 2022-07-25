The Fujifilm X-T4 is a great camera and one that has proved very popular amongst dedicated enthusiast photographers. It has terrific build quality and traditional exposure controls that let you see what settings you have selected without having to pick it up or flick the power switch.

Now, however, Fujifilm also has the X-H2S, which delivers blistering speed and a new subject-detection autofocus system that is designed to catch the attention of sport and wildlife photographers. But do you need all it has to offer?

In this post, we’ll compare the Fujifilm X-T4 and X-H2S and draw out the main differences between them to help you decide which is the best camera for you.

Fujifilm X-H2S vs X-T4

1. Sensor

• Fujifilm X-H2S: 26.1MP APS-C format X-Trans CMOS 4

• Fujifilm X-T4: 26.1MP APS-C format X-Trans CMOS 5 HS

Initially, the sensor specifications of the two cameras don’t look that different, but while the X-T4’s is backside-illuminated (BSI), the chip in the X-H2S has a stacked design. Stacked sensors allow much faster data readout and Fujifilm claims that the X-Trans CMOS 5 HS is 4x faster than the X-Trans CMOS 4.

In addition, Fujifilm has paired the X-H2S’s sensor with a brand new processor that is twice as fast as its predecessor. This combination enables a range of performance enhancements.

2. Full-resolution continuous shooting

• Fujifilm X-H2S: Electronic shutter: 20fps, Mechanical shutter: 15fps

• Fujifilm X-T4: Electronic shutter: 40fps, Mechanical shutter: 15fps

The X-T4 is no slouch, it can shoot full-resolution images at up to 20fps, and if you don’t mind a 1.25x crop, it can shoot at 30fps – capturing up to 60 lossless compressed raw files or 33 uncompressed raw files. The X-H2S, however, can shoot full-resolution images at up to 40fps and you can anticipate recording up to around 175 compressed raw files or 140 uncompressed raw files in a burst.

For many photographers, 20fps is more than enough, but there are times when the X-H2S’s extra speed, and especially its extra buffer capacity, could come in handy - provided you have the storage capacity.

3. Video

• Fujifilm X-H2S: 6.2K (6240×4160) 29.97/25/24/23.98p, DCI 4K (4096×2160) 59.94/50/29.97/25/24/23.98p 720Mbps/360Mbps/200Mbps/100Mbps/50Mbps, 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording

• Fujifilm X-T4: 4096×2160 at 59.94p/50p/29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p 400Mbps/200Mbps/100Mbps, 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording

The X-T4 is a capable video camera but the X-H2S is in a different league. For a start, it has a maximum resolution of 6.2K rather than 4K, and both 6.2K and 4K can be recorded with 4:2:2 10-bit colour rather than 4:2:0 10-bit.

The X-H2S can also shoot 4K video at up to 60P/50p using the full width of the sensor, or 120p/100p with a 1.29x crop. The X-T4 can also shoot 4K video at 60P/50p but there’s a 1.18x crop.

Apple ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422 and ProRes 422 LT are supported by the X-H2S, but not the X-T4, and only the X-H2S can record raw video to an external device connected by HDMI. Also, while the X-T4 has F-Log recording, the X-H2S also has F-Log2 which gives even greater dynamic range – up to 14EV.

Further good news is that thanks to the heat-dissipating design of the X-H2S, you should be able to shoot 4K 60p video continuously for around 240 minutes at 25°C before the camera overheats. The X-T4 limits you to clips of 30mins in duration.

4. Autofocus

• Fujifilm X-H2S: Intelligent Hybrid with up to 425 points, Face/Eye Detection, Subject Detection

• Fujifilm X-T4: Intelligent Hybrid with up to 425 points, Face/Eye Detection

Although the X-T4’s autofocusing system is very good, the new sensor and processor in the X-H2S take it up a significant notch. The Eye/Face detection is much more sensitive and can latch on to eyes when they are very small in the frame. There’s also Subject Detection which can be set to Animal, Bird, Automobile, Motorcycle & Bike, Airplane or Train. That makes life much easier in many shooting situations, enabling the photographer to concentrate on the timing and composition.

5. Stabilisation

• Fujifilm X-H2S: 5-axis up to 7EV

• Fujifilm X-T4: 5-axis up to 6.5EV

The X-H2S on makes a slight improvement on the X-T4 with respect to the in-body image stabilisation, offering 0.5EV more shutter speed compensation. There may be the odd occasion when that difference is appreciated, but it’s likely to go unnoticed in many situations and the actual figures vary depending upon which lens is mounted.

6. Construction and controls

• Fujifilm X-H2S: 136.3 x 92.9 x 84.6mm, 660g (including battery and SD card)

• Fujifilm X-T4: 134.6 x 92.8 x 63.8mm, 607g (including battery and SD card)

As the measurements show, the X-H2S is quite a bit bigger than the X-T4, but you still wouldn’t call it a large camera. And at 660g, it’s only about 9% heavier and not a huge burden. Both cameras are also weather-proof.

It’s the type and layout of the controls that really distinguish the two cameras from each other externally. The X-T4 has traditional exposure controls with dials to set the shutter speed, sensitivity (ISO) and exposure compensation. The X-H2S, on the other hand, has an exposure mode dial and the shutter speed and exposure compensation settings are adjusted using one of two control dials. The aperture can be adjusted via a dial or using the lens ring. There are also buttons to access the ISO, focus mode and drive mode options.

Fujifilm has given the X-H2S 7 custom settings on its mode dial which means that after the initial set-up, a whole raft of settings can be changed at a stroke.

Fujifilm X-H2S vs X-T4: conclusions

While anyone switching from a camera with a regular exposure mode dial will wonder what all the fuss is about, the change away from using dedicated shutter speed, ISO and exposure compensation dials will come as a jolt to X-T4 users. Nevertheless, the X-H2S handles very well and all the key features are within easy reach.

Apart from the odd occasion when 40fps might be useful, most photographers are likely to find the X-T4’s 30fps and 20fps capability more than enough. Where the X-H2S really distinguishes itself however, is with its autofocus and video prowess. The Eye/Face detection is excellent and the Subject Detection is great in a wide range of shooting situations. Sports and wildlife photographers are right to be tempted.