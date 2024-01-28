There's much more to reviewing your shots on a Canon camera than just looking at your photos

Slideshows are back! Use your TV screen to check your images, or to show family and friends

Reviewing your pictures on the camera is such a common activity yet most photographers only use the review to check if the frame is well composed, suitably exposed and in focus. The reality is that there are many more capabilities on the camera that many photographers don’t use.

The first is that pressing the Info button changes the display to show different information including simple or detailed camera settings for the shot, and a histogram to check the exposure is not unexpectedly clipped in highlights or shadows. Histograms show the frequency of tones, with the darkest on the left and brightest on the right. The histogram does not have to resemble the typical bell curve for the exposure to be correct. Toggle on the highlight alert for a visual indication of where in the frame there is significant overexposure; remember that some flashing highlights in parts of the frame are not necessarily a reason to delete the shot.

About Canon Pro: Brian Worley Brian is a freelance photographer and photo tutor, based in Oxfordshire. He has unrivaled EOS DSLR knowledge, after working for Canon for over 15 years, and is on hand to answer all the EOS and photographic queries in Canon-centric magazine PhotoPlus.

Rating your images on the camera can speed up your post-processing as the ratings help to sort the pictures when it comes to the main edit. When photographing people, I often let them rate images that they like, as it’s a good guide to me when making selections later. Even if your camera doesn’t have a rate button, it may be possible to use a custom button as a rate button.

When you shoot RAW images, many cameras can process the pictures to create a JPG with different White Balance, exposure and Picture Style from what was selected when the shot was captured. It’s also ideal to compare the effects of different camera settings.

But why not connect your camera with a cable from its HDMI port to TV, and use the slideshow function to set the interval for each picture. You can also combine the slideshow with search conditions to show a small selection of images from a specific folder, date, file type or rated pictures.

When there are hundreds of images on the card, you can jump between images using the main dial. By default, this jumps 10 images, but for most cameras this is configurable. Most of my Canon EOS cameras are set to jump by 30 images.

RAW processing is a feature where your captured images can be reprocessed to create a JPG image that is saved to the card (Image credit: Brian Worley)

