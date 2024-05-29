Set up your Canon EOS camera's Auto ISO for sharp low-light interiors every time

Optimize your Canon EOS camera’s Auto ISO settings for interior building photography

In-body and lens stabilization enable slow shutter speeds to be used for interior shots without a tripod (Image credit: Brian Worley)

Photographing building interiors often requires a tripod, but improved high ISO performance and image stabilization enable photographers to shoot when tripods are not permitted. With Auto ISO selected, camera programming aims to ensure that shots are shake-free. Using the conventional photography rules of thumb, the camera attempts to keep the shutter speed to at least the reciprocal of the focal length. So, for a 50mm lens, this means a 1/50 sec shutter speed with Program or Aperture Priority modes. However several EOS R-series cameras have in-body stabilization that enables slower speeds to be employed, yet achieve successful images as long as the subject is still. If a lens has image stabilization, slower shutter speeds can also be used.

Brian Worley headshot

Brian is a freelance photographer and photo tutor, based in Oxfordshire. He has unrivaled EOS DSLR knowledge, after working for Canon for over 15 years, and is on hand to answer all the EOS and photographic queries in Canon-centric magazine PhotoPlus.
