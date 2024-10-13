Portrait retouching workshop: Create dramatic backgrounds in Photoshop

Pro photographer Paul Wilkinson explains how to craft creative backgrounds with the help of the latest AI tools

Portrait retouching workshop IV: Create dramatic backgrounds
(Image credit: Paul Wilkinson)
There are many reasons why you should add a dramatic backdrop to your portraits, whether you are working for a client or just making images for fun. And, if you follow a few simple steps, it’s easy to do. Firstly, rather than thinking of adding or replacing a backdrop, it’s better to think of pairing a portrait with a new background – they are two halves of the same picture, just as they would be if you had captured them together in the original shot. The lighting, the focusing and the geometry all must work together. Examine the lighting in particular and make sure it matches up – if the lighting is different for your subject than for the background, the believability is gone.

Paul Wilkinson
Paul Wilkinson

Paul Wilkinson FMPS FBIPP FSWPP is a multi-award-winning international photographer and the co-author of the best-selling book Mastering Portrait Photography.

