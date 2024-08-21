Are Instagram's squares all over? Reports say portrait-format grid is being tested

By
published

Did you spend ages perfecting 1-by-1 images for your feed? If this experiment goes live, it might not be your day!

Illustration made in house of Instagram logo and squares and rectangles
(Image credit: Future)

Did you spend ages honing your Instagram images into perfect squares for your profile grid? Things might be about to take a visually awkward turn for you if this test gets rolled out onto the full platform and switches the familiar grid to a rectangular grid, just like the stories page.

It's not the first time it's been discussed, but the Verge is reporting that a more recent (and very convincing) version of a 4 by 5 vertical profile is being tested, and, moreover, Adam Mosseri – head of Instagram – talks about it in the video below.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles