After buying Minecraft and Activision, sure Microsoft – buy TikTok, why the heck not!

Could Microsoft purchase TikTok? And would it be worth it without the algorithm that makes TikTok tick?

The latest news in the social media saga that’s gripping 170-million hopeful American TikTokers is that Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok, as revealed by none other than US President Donald Trump. Reuters reported that the recently inaugurated POTUS told the press he would like to see a bidding war over the app, but Microsoft has declined to comment.

It wouldn't be the first time the mega tech conglomerate has been linked with TikTok, the overseas version of Chinese social media app Douyin. During his first term, Trump delivered an "Executive Order on Addressing the Threat Posed by TikTok" over national security fears and Microsoft emerged as a serious buyer before talks broke down. But times have changed and, following an executive order to delay TikTok’s US ban, the Trump administration has given some hope to the TikTok faithful that some kind of reprieve can be reached.

But whether or not Microsoft has thrown its hat into the ring once again, it’s still unclear as to what a TikTok purchase would mean for a potential buyer. After all, it’s long been suggested that what makes TikTok tick – the algorithm – wouldn’t be included in an overseas sale.

All of this comes a few days after General Atlantic CEO and ByteDance board of directors member, William Ford, poured cold water on talks of TikTok being sold in favor of a more pragmatic solution between China, ByteDance and the United States.

While talking to Axios, Ford was quoted as stating: "It's in everybody's interest (...) We'll get on with it, as soon as maybe the end of the week in terms of negotiating what might work... The Chinese government, the US government and the company and the board all have to be involved in this conversation."

As it stands, TikTok's future in the USA remains uncertain. And if you were intending to find a sneaky way around the ban should a solution not be reached, it's worth remembering that VPNs don't work.

The saga continues…

