STOP THE PRESS! These Epson A4 and A3+ photo printers are at their lowest-ever price

When we reviewed the Epson ET-8500 A4 and Epson ET-8550 A3+ photo printers, we were mightily impressed by their astounding image quality and super-cheap running costs, thanks to large EcoTank ink bottles that could produce thousands of top-quality photographs before running dry. In fact, our only real complaint was the steep initial outlay of the printers themselves.

Well, that's not the case if you snap up either model in this brilliant deal. Not only is Amazon offering them at the steepest discount I've ever seen from their original RRP, but Epson is running a cashback scheme to knock a further £70 off each model. That brings the price of the Epson ET-8500 down to under £430 (from its £650 RRP) and the Epson ET-8550 to £480 (a massive £300 saving off the regular £780 asking price). But you'll have to hurry, there no telling when they'll revert to their full price!

Save 23% (£150) Epson EcoTank ET-8500: was £649.99 now £499.99 Under £430 with cashback! Cheap running costs and high-capacity ink bottles mean less time ordering and replacing ink cartridges for this A4 printer. The Epson Claria ET Premium inks produce high-quality, long-lasting photos up to A4 size, as well as outstanding black-and-white photos thanks to an additional new gray ink. Plus, pigment black ink is ideal for printing sharp text on plain papers.

Save 29% (£230) Epson EcoTank ET-8550: was £779.99 now £549.99 Under £480 with cashback! For a relatively modest additional outlay, the EcoTank 8550 A3+printer offers photo prints more than twice the size, and when it comes to printing your images, bigger is almost always better. At this price, this is definitely the model I'd be the most tempted to go for!

Aside from the difference in print size, both printers use the Epson Claria ET Premium six-ink system for outstanding prints, and can output up to 2,300 high-quality photos with one set of ink bottles. The bottles and tanks are supremely easy to use, meaning no mess when it's time to refill.

Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity are on hand, and you can also print from SD cards and USB flash drives, with a generous 10.9cm color touchscreen to view and adjust your images before committing them to paper. The Epson Smart Panel app enables you to control your printer from your phone, print photos, copy documents, set up, and troubleshoot the connected printer.