A new dumb phone is on the scene, and it looks pretty darned cool

Are you craving a digital detox? The new Light Phone III could be just what the doctor ordered

The Light Phone III
As technologically incredible as the best camera phones now are, there's a growing number of users who are getting fed up with how a smart phone can become so interwoven with our existence, demanding attention with its relentless pings, highly curated news and social media algorithms, and resultant data sharing concerns.

The answer to this is a more back-to-basics phone, that retains the core functionality of a mobile/cell phone - the ability to make calls and send text messages - but ditches the apps and extra frills that turn a phone into a technological addiction. A whole industry has developed to produce 'anti smart phones' - or dumb phones as they're often called - and the latest such device to be announced is the Light Phone III.

