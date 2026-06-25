Oppo’s Reno16 series goes all-in on AI camera features and there's a 200MP Pro model

Oppo has revealed the Reno16 Series, its latest mid-range smartphone lineup, with a bigger emphasis on AI-powered camera and editing tools than raw hardware alone.

The series is led by the Reno16 and Reno16 Pro, with additional Reno16 F models also appearing in selected markets. Oppo is pitching the phones at social-first creators, with a mix of eye-catching design, high-resolution cameras, and built-in tools for shooting, editing, and sharing images more quickly.

The most distinctive visual touch is Oppo’s new 3D Pop Planet Design, although this is limited to the Pop White edition. But the more interesting photography angle is the suite of AI features, including Pop Cam, AI Remix Collage, 4K Auto Straighten Video, and Dual View Video 2.0.

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OPPO Reno16 (Image credit: OPPO)

An impressive 200MP camera

We'll get to the AI features in a moment, but first, the camera specs. At the rear, all models in the Reno16 Series boast a triple-camera system comprising a high-resolution main camera with OIS, a telephoto portrait camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and an ultra-wide camera.

This collection of cameras provides, what Oppo says, is enough flexibility to deliver the right shot in most scenarios. Still, if it's maximum resolution that you're after, then the Reno16 Pro is the top-spec model in the lineup. It delivers a 200MP Ultra Clear Main Camera for maximum image clarity and flexibility with cropping, while the Reno 16 and Reno F are "limited" to a 50MP sensor.

Turning our attention to the front, all models feature a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view. And for an idea of what this front camera is capable of, here's a sample image provided by Oppo.

OPPO Reno16 50MP front camera photo sample (Image credit: OPPO)

AI imaging capabilities

As good as the hardware is on paper, Oppo hopes to attract potential customers with its expanded set of AI imaging features, which are new to the Reno16 Series. First up is the Pop Cam feature, which introduces a dedicated creative shooting experience directly within the Camera app.

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With it, users can "apply vintage-inspired styles such as Digicam, Instant Film and Light Leak effects with a single tap, making it easy to create distinctive photos with different moods and aesthetics."

That's not all. The Reno16 Series also features a new Create hub within the Photos app for expanding creative AI editing capabilities. This includes AI Remix Collage, which allows users to combine multiple photos or short videos into layered visual compositions with animated stickers, outlines, and text.

Video creation hasn't been forgotten. With 4K Auto Straighten Video, users are better able to capture footage that is level even while walking or moving. There's also a Dual View Video 2.0 feature for improved stabilization and seamless switching between rear lenses during recording.

OPPO Reno16 (Image credit: OPPO)

Specs and availability

The Reno16 and Reno16 Pro boast a compact 6.32-inch display, an aerospace-grade aluminum frame, and a 6,700mAh battery. The Reno16 F extends these specs by offering a larger 6.57-inch screen and a bigger 7,000mAh battery.

If it's mobile gaming that you're into, then the Reno16 Pro includes the best gaming specs. These include the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super Platform, along with AI HyperBoost 3.0, enhanced cooling, and support for up to 144Hz refresh rates.

The Reno 16 Series is available today in select markets, which include the UK and Europe, although, as per usual for Chinese phone brands, don't expect this to pop up in any stores in the US. We are still waiting on final confirmation on the price, but the Reno Series usually slots into Oppo's mid-range.

The Reno16 and Reno16 F will be available in Pop White, Twilight Violet, and Dream Purple, while the Reno16 Pro will be available in Pop White and Starlight Black.

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