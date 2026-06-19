Nothing phones are finally easy to buy in the US – and to celebrate they are on sale!

Nothing phones are finally getting a proper US retail push, with the company’s smartphones and audio products now available through Best Buy stores across the country.

The move brings Nothing’s Phone (3), Phone (4a) Pro, Headphone (a), and Ear (3) to more than 500 Best Buy locations in the US, giving shoppers the chance to see the company’s distinctive transparent-inspired designs in person before buying, or will be available to online through BestBuy.com.

For a brand that has built a lot of its appeal around design, that hands-on element could be important. Nothing phones have never looked like typical phones, but that also makes them the kind of products that are easier to understand when you can actually pick one up. The expansion does not suddenly put Nothing on the same footing as Apple or Samsung in the US, especially without major carrier deals, but it is still a significant step toward becoming more of a global player.

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To mark the moment, Nothing is also running a Summer Sale in the US. The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is currently available from $419, down from $499, while the Nothing Phone (3) is listed from $599, down from $799. Check out below more of our thoughts on the devices!

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro

Save 16% Nothing Phone (4a) Pro: was $499.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy A premium smartphone with a triple camera system including a 50MP Sony main sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide lens for versatile photography from close-up shots to long-distance zoom. The 128GB model now has an $80 discount.

When Gareth Bevan, our Review Editor, reviewed the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, he concluded that while its “cameras don’t quite deliver flagship camera magic,” it is still “the best-looking Nothing phone yet.”

The camera system is not perfect. Gareth found that the color tuning can occasionally feel a little off, HDR previewing is not as polished as some rivals, and the AI zoom feature feels more like marketing than something genuinely useful. But for the price, he also found the cameras to be very good, with some genuinely fun creative touches.

Taken as a whole, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is a surprisingly capable phone to shoot with, and its distinctive design, complete with the Glyph Matrix rear display, makes it one of the most visually interesting mid-range phones around.

Read the full Nothing Phone (4a) Pro review.

Nothing Phone (3)

Save 25% Nothing Phone (3): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Nothing's flagship phone features an advanced quad 50MP camera system for capturing top-quality photos and detailed 4K video Also boasts a vibrant 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. $200 off but not for long.

In our Nothing Phone (3) review, we gave Nothing’s flagship phone a solid four stars. Its cameras offer reasonable performance, although they fall a little short of true flagship status.

As with most Nothing phones, though, the design is arguably the bigger talking point. The Phone (3) features the Glyph Matrix, a small LED dot-matrix display in the top-right corner of the rear panel, which can show notifications, reminders, timers, and other at-a-glance information when the phone is placed face down.



Read the full Nothing Phone (3) review.