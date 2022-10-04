Vanguard VEO Active 53 backpack review

It’s a big backpack with a wealth of features, not to mention zips. It can take a while to find your way around but once you’re up to speed, there’s quick and easy access to everything. One particularly neat trick is that the main camera compartment is quickly and easily removable, and has its own zippered lid.

The Vanguard VEO Active 53 is the largest edition in a range of four different sizes. The width, depth and height measure 33x25x55cm, rising to 68cm in height with the elevating top section extended. It’s particularly feature-rich and versatile for a split photo/daypack, but quite weighty at 2.9kg when empty.

Specifications

External dimensions (WxDxH): 33 x 25 x 55-68 cm

Main camera compartment (WxDxH): 28 x 16 x 38 cm

Sizes options in range: 42, 46, 49 or 53

Color options: Gray or khaki

Backpack type: Split photo/daypack

Camera access: Rear

Laptop compartment: 16-inch

Tripod fastener: Yes

Chest / waist strap: Yes / Yes (removable)

Baggage trolley strap: Yes

Rain-proof cover: Included

Weight: 2.9kg



As well as the main camera compartment pictured, the additional top section is extendable and large enough to hold a second small photo outfit or drone. (Image credit: Vanguard)

Key features

Instead of the usual black, the Veo Active 53 is available in grey or khaki green. The largest in the range, it has a 45 liter capacity. It’s a split photo/daypack, the camera compartment being accessed through the rear zippered side of the backpack, which also plays host to the padded harness, baggage trolley strap and removable padded waist strap. That’s not the whole story though, as the camera compartment itself is a self-contained semi-rigid box with its own zippered cover. This lifts out to form a perfectly serviceable container for your camera kit, complete with a handle on the top.

Further attractions include a separate upper compartment with an expanding top in case you need extra capacity. As well as the top zipper, a full-length side zipper enables you to use the entire bag as a large backpack without the camera insert. There are also inner sleeves for a 16-inch laptop and 10-inch tablet.



Other pockets include a sealed section for a 2-litre hydration pouch and outgoing tube slot, plus a power bank pocket complete with a USB charging port and cable, for recharging gadgets on the go. A large-capacity side pocket doubles as a tripod holder with fold-away securing strap, and there’s a concealed pocket at the top rear for a passport or wallet.



The main compartment holds a self-contained camera case with a zippered lid that can be easily removed and used in its own right. (Image credit: Vanguard)

Performance

It’s easy to get at everything you need, in whatever configuration you choose to use the backpack. Not missing a trick, the shoulder straps have additional Velcro-sealed pull-out pockets and sturdy metal attachment hoops. Extra straps are also supplied for securing items to the front of the backpack, via the elasticated loops.

Verdict

It’s a big backpack with a wealth of features, not to mention zips. It can take a while to find your way around but once you’re up to speed, there’s quick and easy access to everything. One particularly neat trick is that the main camera compartment is quickly and easily removable, and has its own zippered lid.

