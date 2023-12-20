Targus USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Docking Station review

The Targus USB-C 4K Dual Monitor Travel Dock gives users a dual monitor setup for 4K resolution at 60Hz. The included SD and MicroSD card slots will suit photographers and video editors who want a streamlined workflow for transferring their media. It is from here that the dock starts to struggle a bit. USB-A ports only give transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps and the placement of the ports means you don't have all the ports that you want day-to-day accessible on the same side. This makes it functionally not very well designed.

Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out how we test.

This USB-C dock delivers dual 4K at 60Hz via two HDMI 2.0 ports. 100 watts of pass-through power is available but a USB-C PD power adapter must be purchased separately. There are two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports with one for fast charging if a power adapter is connected. Stable connectivity comes through a 1Gb Ethernet connection. There are also SD and Micro SD card slots.

(Image credit: Paul Hatton / Digital Camera World)

Targus USB-C 4K Dock: Specifications

Display handling / Resolution: Dual HDMI 4K

Thunderbolt 4: No

Compatibility: USB-C and USB-A

Charging: 100W

Cable Lock: No

Dimensions: 150 x 100 x 30 mm

Weight: 130 g

Total Ports: 8

Ports: 1x SD 3.0 card reader, 1x MicroSD 3.0 card reader, 2x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 1x USB-C (10Gb/s), 2x HDMI, 1x Ethernet

Power: USB-C (built-in)

Targus USB-C 4K Dock: Design & Handling

The Dual Monitor Travel Dock is lightweight, solid, and compact. At only 130 grams and with no connected power supply, this dock can be thrown in a bag and quickly set up on the go.

The case is almost entirely made of metal with two small strips of plastic, one on the left side and one on the right. The case is strong enough to withstand knocks and will cope well with traveling around.

I was particularly confused by the port placement. One side contains the Ethernet and two USB ports with the other side taking the SD, Micro SD, and two HDMI ports. It would have made far more sense to pair the card readers with the USB ports as these will all need regular access. The Ethernet and HDMI cables could then have been paired together to push all those cables out towards the back of the desk.

(Image credit: Paul Hatton / Digital Camera World)

Targus USB-C 4K Dock: Performance

Transferring files is not particularly high up on the list of priorities for this dock. 5Gbps transfer rates are available through the USB-A ports but this is far inferior to the latest Thunderbolt speeds.

100 watts of pass-through charging is impressive and delivers enough power for most laptops minus the most power-hungry machines.

(Image credit: Paul Hatton / Digital Camera World)

Two 4K monitors at 60Hz can be connected via two HDMI 2.0 ports. This dock future proofs creatives who are already beginning to record and deliver 4K content.

And while the 100 watts of pass-through power enables the charging of laptops, phones, and other devices such as bike lights. Unfortunately, this is only possible if a USB-C PD power adapter is purchased and connected.

Two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports are included for transferring data at up to 5Gbps. One of these can be used for fast charging but only if the power adapter is connected.

(Image credit: Paul Hatton / Digital Camera World)

Targus USB-C 4K Dock: Final Verdict

The Targus Dual Monitor Travel Dock has two HDMI ports enabling extension to two 4K resolution monitors at 60Hz. This is a dream for video editors who want to view and edit their videos in such a high resolution. 100 watts of pass-through power is available but only if you purchase a separate power adapter.

The case itself is well built with sturdy materials and is light enough to be thrown in a big for working on the go. Its portability is let down by its USB-A ports which only have USB 3.1 Gen 1 technology with 5Gbps transfer rates.