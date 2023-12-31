Belkin USB-C Dual Display Docking Station review

The Belkin USB-C Dual Display Dock is designed for users who have two HD displays that they want to connect to their laptop. This is achieved through two HDMI ports but is unfortunately limited to HD rather than 4K. USB-A ports are 3.1 Gen 1 so data transfer speeds are up to 5Gbps. With emerging Thunderbolt and even USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2 technology, these speeds fall woefully short of what many will now expect. The case is made of plastic so doesn't feel particularly premium but benefits from a nice compact design.

The USB-C Dual Display Dock has a small range of ports that focus on display with 2 HDMI ports. A 1Gb Ethernet provides reliable connectivity and USB-A ports enable users to connect a keyboard, mouse, external SSD, USB stick, etc. There is also Audio In/Out for mic and headphones support. The USB-C connector delivers 85 watts of power for charging a laptop or other accessories.

Belkin USB-C Display Dock: Specifications

Display handling / Resolution: Dual 1080p HDMI

Thunderbolt 4: No

Compatibility: USB-C and USB-A

Charging: 85W

Cable Lock: Yes with Kensington Cable Lock

Dimensions: 196 x 124 x 166 mm

Weight: 131 g

Total Ports: 8

Ports: 2x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 1x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 with BC 1.2, 1x USB-C (10Gb/s), 2x HDMI 1.4, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio in/out

Power: DC In

Belkin USB-C Display Dock: Design & Handling

The USB-C Dual Display Dock is small, compact, and lightweight. At only 131 grams it actually weighs less than the power adapter that comes with it. I like the square design with curved edges and corners but I'm not a fan of the 100% plastic construction. At this price, there's no reason why it shouldn't take a metal form. The choice of plastic gives it a lightweight and flimsy feel. That is not to say that it's just going to split open at the first sight of a knock but it just doesn't feel nice.

Due to the weight, it doesn't sit particularly pleasingly on the desk but it does have four rubber pads on the underside which help keep the dock in one place.

Belkin USB-C Display Dock: Performance

If you need to transfer big files regularly then you'll want a Thunderbolt enabled dock. That isn't this one, unfortunately. USB-A ports top out at 5Gbps which isn't anywhere near as fast as even USB-A ports can go.

The dock gives 85 watts of passthrough power which is lower than most of its competitors but will still keep most lower power-intensive laptops charged up.

The big selling point for this dock is the two HD displays and Display Link technology. This is provided through two HDMI ports. Users who need 4K or higher resolution support will need to look elsewhere. DisplayLink provides a universal display connection for working across computing platforms and connector types, making nearly every monitor and system work together - MacBook, PC, or Chromebook.

Belkin USB-C Display Dock: Final Verdict

I was really excited to get my hands on Belkin's Display Dock. I thought we were going to be in a treat for extending displays to 8K and 4K monitors but unfortunately, this display dock offers only HD resolution.

In fairness, this will cover the needs of most users but will be distinctly lacking for video creators who are filming in anything like 4K or even up to 8K. Data transfer speeds are also lacking with 5Gbps on offer with their USB-A ports. I'm not quite sure who this dock will appeal to considering it doesn't do either display extension or data transfer particularly well.

It's great that the dock can be secured but that does require the purchase of an additional lock.