The best of British wildlife photography is being shown in this London exhibition – and it’s free to visit

Nature’s beauty never fails to amaze me, and the British Wildlife Photography Awards certainly captures the best of it. From the cutest of snoring ducks to fairytale woodlands and pond-skating frogs, the crowned images from the 2026 competition were spectacular, to say the least.

Now the awards will display its latest crop of winners in an extended exhibition at the Horniman Museum and Gardens in London, England. From July 19 to February 27, you can look upon these beautiful works of art absolutely free of charge.

In total there will be 72 images and videos on display, including overall British Wildlife Photographer of the Year Paul Hobson’s perspective-bending shot of a pond-skating frog (above) – which was also the Black & White category winner.

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Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year • 15-17 Young Photographer: Feathery Pillow (Image credit: © Ben Lucas / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

Alongside this will be Ben Lucas’ frame of a dreaming cygnet snoozing on its sibling’s back, which earned him the title of Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year, and also snagged the 15-17 Young Photographer category.

“This year’s winners celebrate the wonder, diversity and character of British wildlife in truly exceptional ways,” says Will Nicholls, director of the British Wildlife Photography Awards.

While the panel of expert landscape and wildlife photographers certainly chose deserving overall winners, the standouts for me were the Botanical Britain category winner (a shot of tiny mushrooms enveloped in a water droplet) and the runner-up shot in the Black & White category (of a seemingly larger-than-life fox).

Botanical Britain Winner: Slime Moulds and a Water Droplet (Slime mould (lamproder mascintillans), South Buckinghamshire, England) (Image credit: © Barry Webb / British Wildlife Photography Awards)

“The portfolio showcases the skill and passion of the photographers behind the lens,” added Nicholls. “Together, they offer a joyful celebration of Britain’s natural world, while also reminding us why these places and species are so deserving of our care and protection.”

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As a Brit, it’s great to see my fellow photographers being recognized for their outstanding work – and what an excellent opportunity for enthusiasts to cast an eye over some of the finest nature shots from the past year. Free of charge, too.

Visit the Horniman Museum and Gardens website for more info.

Black & White Runner-up: Emerging in the Light (red fox, Bristol, England) (Image credit: Chris Wardell (courtesy of the British Wildlife Photography Awards))

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