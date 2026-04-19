An army may appear as a single, unified force, moving in sync and defined by discipline. But behind every identical tunic is an individual, each with their own story, motivations and identity.

Two years ago, Norwegian photographer Glenn Røkeberg set out to tell these stories in what would become an immersive, long-term project documenting the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment (HCMR) – the oldest regiment in the British Army, responsible for the personal protection of the Royal Family.

“I guess you could say that one of the main ambitions was to honor the individual in a great regiment,” Glenn explains. “It’s always about celebrating the individual, and I think everyone deserves that.”

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(Image credit: Glenn Røkeberg)

Beyond the uniforms

The Mounted Regiment is one of the most recognizable units in the British Army, defined by ceremonial precision and centuries-old tradition. But Glenn was less interested in spectacle than in what lies beneath it.

“Once I started to meet the people, not on parade but going about their daily duties, I started to see them as the individuals that are the building stones of the regiment.”

By stepping away from formal displays and embedding himself in everyday routines, he was able to capture something rarely seen: the human side of a regiment often perceived as a single entity.

“I didn’t really give people much direction. I just wanted them to feel comfortable… then I took the pictures,” said Glenn.

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(Image credit: Glenn Røkeberg)

The cameras and their role

Working primarily with a Nikon Z8, he was able to capture the fast-moving, unpredictable nature of cavalry life, including horses in motion, training exercises and ceremonial rides. Alongside this, he used a Hasselblad 500-series film camera, reserved for more controlled, contemplative portraits.

The Hasselblad, a camera he has owned since 1987, carries personal as well as aesthetic weight. Shooting film slowed the process down and encouraged a more deliberate engagement with his subjects, mirroring the project’s deeper aim of connection.

“I would never shoot people in a way that would not be to their advantage… I’m always trying to make people look good,” Glenn said.

(Image credit: Glenn Røkeberg)

Why black and white

The decision to present the work predominantly in black and white is central to the book’s impact. Rather than emphasizing the regiment’s iconic scarlet uniforms, often reproduced in tourist imagery, Glenn stripped away color to focus attention on the people beneath them.

Among those Glenn encountered was Captain Elizabeth Helen Godwin, to whom the book is dedicated. Captain Godwin passed away in 2025, and her sense of duty left a lasting impression. “She wanted to give back to her country… I deeply respect the values,” said Glenn.

Captain Godwin (Image credit: Glenn Røkeberg)

The Mounted Regiment reframed

Glenn’s book challenges how we see military institutions. What appears, at first glance, as uniformity and tradition is revealed to be something more complex, a multitude of individuals, each contributing to something much bigger than themselves.

“You don’t really see the individual, you see just a force,” Glenn reflects.

Through a combination of intimate access, thoughtful photographic choices, and a commitment to humanizing his subjects, Glenn has reframed the HCMR as a collection of people rather than a symbolic military force.

Trusted Guardians: Inside the Mounted Regiment, a black-and-white photographic study of the HCMR, is available to buy at bookstores in London, England, and online through Amazon.

(Image credit: Glenn Røkeberg)

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