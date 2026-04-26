This 2,500-year-old photo technique lets you shoot without a camera lens – here's how to do it
No lens required: how to shoot stunning, dreamlike images with a DIY pinhole camera
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Today is Worldwide Pinhole Photography Day – the perfect opportunity to rediscover the origins of photography and experiment with a simple, lens-free photo technique – inspired by the earliest days of image-making.
The camera obscura, also known as a pinhole camera, is one of the oldest photographic concepts in history, dating back over 2,500 years to the 5th century BC. As part of his studies on how we see, the Arab scholar Ibn Al-Haytham is credited with inventing this camera, showing how light can be used to project an image onto a flat surface.
With the rise of advanced technology in DSLR and mirrorless cameras, there has been an increased focus on achieving technically perfect images. As a result, ultra-sharp, flawless photographs have become the standard. In contrast, digital pinhole photography takes the medium back to its origins, producing soft, atmospheric images that stand out for their character and emotional impact.Article continues below
How it works: pinhole photography
Pinhole photography takes your imaging back to its roots – to create your own, you need a spare body cap, a drill, some aluminum foil, a needle, and sticky tape.
A digital pinhole camera requires no lens – it works by letting light in through a small hole in the body cap. The purpose of this hole is to restrict the amount of light reaching the sensor, creating an almost infinite depth of field.
When the light passes through the tiny pinhole, you create soft, dreamy, and slightly blurred photographs with a unique, artistic quality.
First, create a card or paper template of the body cap by drawing around it and marking the centre point. Place the template over the body cap and drill to create the hole with a diameter of around 2-4mm. To create the actual pinhole, cut off a small piece of aluminium foil and carefully prick a hole.
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Bear in mind that the smaller the hole, the sharper your image will be. Use a piece of tape to attach the foil to the cap in the centre. Lastly, attach the body cap instead of the lens. You can find a more detailed step-by-step tutorial here.
Pro tip
As you can no longer focus on subjects within the frame, you have less influence on the composition. This limited amount of intervention forces you to be more creative, bringing the choice of subject and composition of the image back to the fore.
Before shooting, consider how shapes, structures, and colors change through the pinhole effect. The lack of light hitting the sensor also means you can experiment with intentional camera movement or long exposure.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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