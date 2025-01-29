Symmetry photography can be divisive. And perhaps that's because we teach photographers to be prejudiced against it, from the first time they pick up a camera. The first thing we tell people is to obey the rule of thirds and not to put things in the middle – but sometimes, that's exactly where things belong.

In case the name didn't make it clear enough, symmetry photography involves creating images that featured mirror-like scenes, subjects or compositions. Sometimes the effect is more overt, other times it's more nuanced, but an image that in some way creates or conveys reflection falls into this category.

Here's an image I took of an electricity pylon from underneath, which is a by-the-letter example of symmetry photography:

Truly symmetrical symmetry photography (Image credit: James Artaius)

Obviously, this image is an almost perfect mirror image, if you bisect the frame vertically or horizontally – or, if you were to crop it square, diagonally as well.

Typically, subjects for this kind of symmetry photography are going to be manmade. While there are certainly examples of naturally occurring symmetry, this sort of extreme exaggerated geometry is pretty unnatural.

Of course, one thing nature does provide is an abundance of mirrors; bodies of water are perfect for creating symmetry photography, as under the right conditions they create stunning reflections of the environment. As with this shot of a lake, opposite my house:

Nature provided me a body of water for a reflection, along with an organic fog machine for dramatic effect! (Image credit: James Artaius)

So these are example of overtly symmetrical compositions – literal mirror images. However, symmetry photography doesn't have to be limited to capturing exact reflections; symmetrical elements can form part of the composition in more subtle ways.

This image I shot for a wedding gown designer is a good case in point. Without the subject in the frame, this would very much be a purely symmetrical image – but by reducing the symmetry to a compositional element, it can be used to frame the subject and create balance in the image:

This image puts the principles of symmetry photography in the background, to add compositional interest (Image credit: James Artaius)

Then there's this one, of a 17th Century chalk carving near my home, which isn't strictly an example of symmetry photography but is certainly evocative of its principles.

It's not a reflection, but the top and bottom halves of the frame do reflect one another – the swoop of the landscape, going from light to dark, with a white horse standing proud:

(Image credit: James Artaius)

I really feel that symmetry photography has a lot to offer, and it's an incredibly satisfying style of photography to look for and achieve. As my work has matured over the years, I find myself more and more centering my subjects and compositions – and those are usually the results I prefer.

Even for portraits, I'm drawn more and more to compositions where things feel symmetrical. And I've become helplessly addicted to photographing escalators and staircases – a habit that makes me incredibly popular with pedestrians, as you can imagine.

Yes, I'm that guy who stops to a take pictures like this (Image credit: James Artaius)

Anyway, I implore you to shake things up a bit. The rule of thirds exists for a good reason, but don't adhere to it so rigidly that you can't looses up and have a little fun.

Go to a cathedral and point your camera up at the ceilings. Find a lake and put the horizon right in the middle of your frame. Stand a subject in a doorway and shoot it square.

Trust me, you'll have fun. And possibly a new staircase addiction.

Even breakdancers can't cure my addiction to symmetry photography (Image credit: James Artaius)

